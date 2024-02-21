Angel Reese did not get her trademark approved.

LSU women's basketball star Angel Reese is one of the biggest names in college sports right now, and she took over the college hoops world last season when the Tigers made their run to the national title. Reese has one of the biggest NIL valuations in college sports as well, and she recently tried to trademark her nickname, ‘Bayou Barbie'.

The Bayou Barbie nickname has stuck for Angel Reese while she has been playing for the LSU women's basketball team, but her trademark was denied.

“We discussed internally and determined that it was in Angel’s best interest to not unnecessarily instigate Mattel,” IP and NIL attorney Darren Heitner, who filed the trademark paperwork on Reese’s behalf, said, according to an article from On3. “While initially it seemed worthy to obtain the registration, Angel has pivoted away from selling Bayou Barbie merchandise. As such, the appropriate business decision was made to simply let the application abandon.”

Even though the trademark was denied, the nickname will likely live on for a long time. Reese often gets her nails and hair done before LSU basketball games, and that is where the nickname started to stem from, according to her agent.

“She loves the color pink,” Reese’s agent Jeanine Ogbonnaya said. “She’s always getting her hair and nails done for games. So that definitely plays a big part into it.”

Angel Reese and LSU are once again having a very impressive season. The Tigers are currently 22-4 overall on the season and 9-3 in SEC play. They are three games back of first place behind South Carolina, who is 25-0 on the year. The Gamecocks will be a tough team to catch, but LSU should be able to put together another good tournament run.