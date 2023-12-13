In the wake of LSU women's basketball team's overwhelming win against McNeese State, coach Kim Mulkey points out the challenges of compensating for key players' absences.

Despite a commanding 133-44 win over McNeese State on Tuesday, LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey believes her team's defense still has room for growth. The sentiment comes in the wake of a game where the No. 7 Tigers, now 10-1, initially faced a challenge, tied at 10-10 in the first quarter, before their defensive strategy broke out into a dominating performance.

The turning point in the game was Mulkey's decision to implement full-court pressure, causing McNeese State to commit 36 turnovers, which LSU converted into 52 points. A remarkable highlight was the Tigers' ability to shut out McNeese entirely in the second quarter, a feat Mulkey found astonishing.

“You don't think about it in the moment,” Mulkey said, via Cory Diaz of the Daily Advertiser. “I don't care who you're playing, that's kind of crazy.”

Despite the impressive stats, Mulkey emphasized the ongoing development of the team's defense, adding “Our defense is still catching up.”

This period, according to Kim Mulkey, is crucial for teaching and adjusting strategies, particularly in defense. She expressed optimism about the team's potential once injured players return and the squad regains its full strength, and also reiterated the importance of a well-rounded approach to the game. While LSU has shown exceptional scoring abilities, she stressed the significance of defense and rebounding in the pursuit of championships.

“You don't have Angel, then you don't have Hailey and you don't have Sa'Myah. So that sets you back temporarily until you can get back on that floor and prepare every day without them,” Mulkey said. “I think when Hailey gets back and if you can keep everybody healthy, I think you'll start to see some good stuff out there … I'm not saying you're not seeing good stuff now. I see improvement. But I'll say it again, we can score the ball with a lot of people. But you got to defend and you got to rebound if you want to win championships.”