LSU coach Kim Mulkey's ejection against Northwestern State reveals her humor and the team's support, making for a memorable basketball showdown.

LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey was ejected for the first time in her three-season tenure with the team. The incident occurred during a Sunday game against Northwestern State, when LSU forward Aneesah Morrow was called for a charging foul.

Mulkey's vehement disagreement with the call led to her receiving two technical fouls from referee Timothy Greene, necessitating her departure from the court.

“I thought it was funny,” Mulkey said of the incident as reported by Scott Rabalais of The Advocate. Displaying her characteristic humor, she added, “I think I helped him,” referring to the referee. “I said, ‘I'm not leaving, so you'd better toss me.'”

With a comfortable lead at 71-32, and only 4:56 left on the clock, Mulkey's ejection did little to affect the outcome of the game. The Tigers, ranked seventh nationally, ultimately triumphed with a decisive 81-36 victory.

Lead assistant coach Bob Starkey stepped in to guide the team following Mulkey's exit. The PMAC crowd reacted strongly to the ejection, booing the referee's decision while cheering Mulkey as she left the court.

In a light-hearted moment, All-American forward Angel Reese tried to keep Kim Mulkey from leaving, humorously calling for assistance from Mulkey's son, Kramer Robertson, a former LSU baseball player who was in the audience.

Reese also commented on the ejection, noting the camaraderie and mutual support within the team.

“It was fun,” Angel Reese said. “We know she has our back and we have her back.”

This sentiment was echoed throughout the team, highlighting the strong bond and collective spirit that Mulkey has fostered during her time with LSU.