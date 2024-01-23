Meet DJ Lova Lova...

Ludacris (Chris Bridges) and Larry Wilmore are teaming up for BET+'s next scripted project, according the The Hollywood Reporter.

Black Entertainment Television's streaming service is currently developing a 30-minute comedy drama drawn from the rapper-actor's own life. BET+ said the as-yet untitled project is inspired by Ludacris' “experience coming up in the competitive music scene in Atlanta as DJ Chris Lova Lova, the series follows the misadventures of a sharply drawn ensemble who are willing to do anything and everything to bolster ratings at their hip hop radio station.”

Marvelous Mrs. Maisel writer Noah Gardenswartz is attached to write the script as well as executive produce the in-development series. Ludacris will star as well as take on executive producer and music supervisor duties.

The potential series comes from Universal Television and Ludacris' own label, Disturbing Tha Peace, which he launched in the '90s with his manager Chaka Zulu. Zulu will also serve as executive producer.

Former The Daily Show correspondent and The Nightly Show host Larry Wilmore is also set to produce, alongside Malcom D. Lee. Lee's Blackmaled Productions' Dominique Telson, Disturbing Tha Peace's Jeff Dixon, Josh Bratman and Polygram Entertainment's David Blackman will also EP.

The project reunites Ludacris with Universal after starring in the studio's film division franchise Fast and the Furious. Lee EP-ed the Peacock (backed by Universal TV) series The Best Man: The Final Chapters. He also directed Girls Trip and Night School.

Wilmore executive produces Reasonable Doubt from Hulu/Onyx. He also wrote for Black-ish and co-created the spinoff Grown-ish. Wilmore also co-created Insecure with Issa Rae.