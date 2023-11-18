Lukas Gage allegedly cheated on Chris Appleton. The two got married six months ago and Appleton filed for divorce.

Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton's divorce announcement shocked fans as the episode of The Kardashians showed that the two got married in Vegas. Kim Kardashian, who has been a client of Appleton's for years, officiated the ceremony. However, a source tells Us Weekly that the cause of their abrupt divorce filing was because of infidelity.

“Lukas cheated on Chris and Chris found out over the weekend,” a source told the publication. “That’s the reason [Chris] filed.”

“They were never in an open relationship,” the source added.

Other sources are singing a different tune. One is denying Gage's alleged infidelity and that the split was “amicable.”

Appleton filed for divorce this week after six months of marriage to Gage. He cited “irreconcilable differences” as a cause of the filing. “This is not where they wanted this to end up. It will take time for both to get to a place where they can move past this and get on with their lives,” another source told the outlet.

As mentioned previously, Kim officiated the wedding, and prior to the Vegas nuptials, she told both Appleton and Gage to get a prenup. She even offered to write it herself jokingly on the episode as she is currently studying to be a lawyer in California.

“Can I just give you one tip from a lawyer? Prenup,” she told Gage on the Nov. 9 episode. “Just super general, I think I can maybe even write it for you guys.”

The publication confirmed that the two did get a prenup, which was signed back in May.

Prior to their Vegas wedding, the couple confirmed they were dating back in March. Neither of the two have made statements following their divorce last week.