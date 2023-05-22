During the season 21 finale of American Idol, Luke Bryan surprised everyone, and himself, when he teared up. Fellow judge Katy Perry started the waterworks when she started getting emotional about the ending of the show, marking the end of an era. Bryan joined her in his tears, per ET online.

Bryan joked after the show, “I never anticipated crying on national TV that much,” he said. “But I think we’re just mimicking what people are feeling at home.”

The season finale featured a showdown between the season’s Top 3: Megan Danielle, Iam Tongi, and Colin Stough. All of them delivered a beautiful performance, but the ultimate winner of the singing competition was the 18 year old Iam Tongi. With Hawaiian natives’ success, Bryan shared some advice for him and his future career.

“I think the main thing is, you have to make sure it’s all on your terms, and when somebody is trying to push you down a creative path you may be unsure of, just trust your gut on stuff,” he said. “Also, understand that you’re gonna make some mistakes. I’ve learned through the years that, if you make a mistake, your fans will have your back.”

He then concluded his advice with the importance of enjoying life: “This this is a wild ride, but navigate it with your friends and your family and just have fun with it.”

Although Luke Bryan isn’t sure whether or not he will return to American Idol, he admitted that “this has been an amazing year.”