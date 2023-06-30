Luke Bryan is having a hard time teaching his son to drive. During an interview on Audacy's Katie & Company, he admitted he was trying to teach his 15-year-old son Thomas “Bo” Boyer how to drive. Where his son thinks he knows what he's doing, Bryan is absolutely certain he does not, per People.

“He’s 15 so he’s doing the whole learner’s permit nightmare,” Luke Bryan said. “He is not a very good driver right now, so we’re having to work with him pretty hard.”

“He’s very frustrated right now because he thinks he knows how to drive, but he has no idea what he’s doing,” the country singer added. “He thinks because he can operate a 4-wheeler or Polaris that he is quite proficient, but he is not, I assure you.”

Bryan shares son Bo and Tatum “Tate” Christopher, 12, with wife Caroline.

Although, a few years ago, the American Idol judge admitted he was having a good time with his sons. They were his “buddies.”

“As they grow older, it's easier to let them tag along,” he said in July 2021. “They become little men and they become functional little microcosms of me. Their personalities are really different … They become your buddies. I mean, they're still your kids, you still have to do the discipline and you still have to teach them the right and wrongs of life, but they really morph into your buddies.”

He continued, “And I'm certainly in the golden years. I mean, it's like the sweet spot of being a dad right now and you can let them tag along.”