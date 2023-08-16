Lynette is a 4-star Anemo character who arrived in Genshin Impact during the first half of Version 4.0 alongside Lynette. In this Genshin Impact Guide, we will be talking about the quiet magician's assistant Lynette, her abilities, weapon, and artifact build, as well as her ideal team compositions.

Genshin Impact Guide – Lynette Weapon and Artifact Build

Lynette Abilities Overview

We already have an article detailing Lynette's abilities, however, for the purposes of this guide let's go through them quickly.

Lynette's Normal Attack allows her to attack up to four times, while her Charge Attack allows her to attack twice quickly. Her plunging attack is usual for Sword characters. Her Elemental Skill, Enigmatic Feint, makes Lynette do an Enigma Thrust, which deals Anemo DMG to an enemy. This also restores Lynette's HP, but will then lose a certain amount of HP per second.

Players can choose to Press or Hold the ability. Pressing the ability will make Lynette use Enigma Thrust immediately. Holding it will make Lynette enter a high-speed Pilfering Shadow state, similar to Yelan's skill. Approaching an enemy while in this state will apply Shadowsign on them. Once the Pilfering Shadow state ends, Lynette will execute Enigma Thrust on an enemy that has Shadowsign on them. Only one opponent at a time can have Shadowsign on them.

Her Elemental Burst, Magic Trick: Astonishing Shift, deals AOE Anemo DMG and summons a Bogglecat Box. The Bogglecat Box will Taunt nearby enemies, while also dealing Anemo DMG to them at intervals. If the Bogglecat Box comes into contact with Hydro/Pyro/Cryo/Electro, it will absorb the element and fire off Vivid Shots that deal DMG of the corresponding element. This absorption happens only once.

Lyney is another Anemo Support/Sub-DPS in the same vein as Sucrose and Sayu. Her Elemental Burst makes her a good addition to Swirl compositions.

Lynette Weapon Guide

Freedom-Sworn: A part of the “Millennial Movement” that wanders amidst the winds. Increases DMG by 10%/12.5%/15%/17.5%/20%. When the character wielding this weapon triggers Elemental Reactions, they gain a Sigil of Rebellion. This effect can be triggered once every 0.5s and can be triggered even if said character is not on the field. When you possess 2 Sigils of Rebellion, all of them will be consumed and all nearby party members will obtain “Millennial Movement: Song of Resistance” for 12s. “Millennial Movement: Song of Resistance” increases Normal, Charged and Plunging Attack DMG by 16%/20%/24%/28%/32% and increases ATK by 20%/25%/30%/35%/40%. Once this effect is triggered, you will not gain Sigils of Rebellion for 20s. Of the many effects of the “Millennial Movement,” buffs of the same type will not stack.

This is the BiS for Lynette if the player decides to turn her into a Sub-DPS. As an Anemo character, she can easily activate the weapon's effect, which will buff her entire team. It's also an added bonus that this effect can activate even when Lynette isn't on the field. This makes her a very good support and Sub-DPS.

Primordial Jade Cutter: HP increased by 20%/25%/30%/35%/40%. Additionally, provides an ATK Bonus based on 1.2%/1.5%/1.8%/2.1%/2.4% of the wielder's Max HP.

This is for if you want to make Lynette your Main DPS. The increased HP will help in increasing the HP she recovers upon using her Elemental Skill. Not only that, but it will also help in increasing her ATK Bonus from the weapon's second skill.

Favonius Sword: CRIT Hits have a 60%/70%/80%/90%/100% chance to generate a small amount of Elemental Particles, which will regenerate 6 Energy for the character. Can only occur once every 12s/10.5s/9s/7.5s/6s.

This weapon helps in increasing the uptime of Lynette's burst by providing her with a source of Energy every time she hits a CRIT. The only downside of this sword is that it does require Lynette to hit CRITs, so you will need a good CRIT Rate to reliably activate this weapon's effects.

Sacrificial Sword: After damaging an opponent with an Elemental Skill, the skill has a 40%/50%/60%/80%/80% chance to end its own CD. Can only occur once every 30s/26s/22s/19s/16s.

This weapon focuses on allowing Lynette to use her Elemental Skill multiple times. As it deals quite a bit of damage, on top of the heal she receives from it, some players may like to use this sword. Not to mention that it has an Energy Recharge Substat, which also helps in increasing her Burst's uptime.

Iron Sting: Dealing Elemental DMG increases all DMG by 6%/7.5%/9%/10.5%/12% for 6s. Max 2 stacks. Can occur once every 1s.

This is the F2P weapon for Lynette, and it will help Elemental Reaction teams thanks to its Elemental Mastery substat. This will turn Lynette into a Swirl focused character.

Lynette Artifact Guide

4-piece Viridescent Venerer

Anemo DMG Bonus +15%

Increases Swirl DMG by 60%. Decreases opponent's Elemental RES to the element infused in the Swirl by 40% for 10s.

This is perhaps the best Artifact set for Lynette right now as it increases her damage in a lot of ways. The 2-piece effect of increasing her Anemo DMG increases the amount of DMG her Skill and Burst does. The increased Swirl DMG, on the other hand, also helps as you will likely run Lynette in a Swirl team. That means she can easily take advantage of the increased Swirl DMG.

4-piece Noblesse Oblige

Elemental Burst DMG +20%

Using an Elemental Burst increases all party members' ATK by 20% for 12s. This effect cannot stack.

This turns Lynette into an Elemental Burst support. The 2-piece effect will increase the amount of damage her Elemental Burst does, while also increasing her party's attack. This helps as you will likely swap to another character after Lynette uses her burst to infuse the Bogglecat Box with an Element. It's important to note, however, that the 4-piece effect does not stack. As such, if you already have another team member with the Artifact set equipped, it's better to just equip some other set.

4-piece Desert Pavilion Chronicle

Anemo DMG Bonus +15%

When Charged Attacks hit opponents, the equipping character's Normal Attack SPD will increase by 10% while Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attack DMG will increase by 40% for 15s.

This turns Lynette into the team's Main DPS. The increased Anemo DMG Bonus strengthens her Skill and Burst, while the 4-piece effect will empower her during the downtime of her Skill and Burst. If partnered with Primordial Jade Cutter, players can easily deal a lot of damage using Lynette's Normal Attacks.

2-piece Viridescent Venerer & 2-piece Gladiator's Finale/Vermillion Hereafter/Echoes of an Offering/Shimenawa's Reminiscence

Anemo DMG Bonus +15%

ATK +18%

This is a more general-use combination of Artifacts and allows Lynette to become more flexible in her role in the team. It is also a good stop-gap artifact build if the player doesn't have any of the other sets listed above.

For main stats, the player should aim for an ATK% Sands, Anemo DMG Bonus Goblet, and a CRIT Rate or DMG Crown.

Lynette Team Guide

As mentioned above, Lynette will thrive in Swirl-based teams. That means the player should team her up with characters whose elements she can easily swirl.

Swirl Team

Lynette She will serve as the Anemo applicator of the team.

Main DPS The Main DPS must have a Swirlable element. Choices include Childe, Ayato, and the Raiden Shogun.

Sub DPS The Sub DPS should ideally have a different element to the Main DPS, but must also have a Swirlable element. Good choices are Xiangling, Yelan, Yae Miko, and Thoma.

Healer/Shielder Bennett is the best choice here, as his Attack buff as well as his strong heal will help in keeping the team topped up. Other healers or shielders like Diona, Kokomi, Barbara, or Shinobu are also possible. Much like the Sub DPS, however, they should ideally also be of a different element that can be Swirled.



That's all for our guide on Lynette's best weapon and artifact builds in Genshin Impact. Lynette is now available with the arrival of the first half of Genshin Impact Version 4.0. Once this rate-up ends, she will join the Standard Banner as part of its 4-star pool. She will likely also receive rate-ups in future character banners. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.