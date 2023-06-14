The Minnesota Lynx signed former Indiana Fever forward Emily Engstler to a contract, the team announced in a Wednesday tweet.

“Welcome to the squad, Emily,” the Lynx wrote.

Emily Engstler, the former No. 4 pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft, played in 35 games and started in six for the Fever during the 2022 season. The 6-foot-1-inch forward was part of a Fever draft class that featured seven additions, including the No. 2 pick in forward NaLyssa Smith. She scored as many as 18 points during a 12-point loss to the Washington Mystics in August 2022, hitting all six of her field goal attempts as Washington took an 82-70 victory in Hinkle Fieldhouse.

The Fever released Engstler in late April. She would be picked up by the Mystics on a training camp contract in early May but would be waived along with guard Jazmine Jones later that month.

The Lynx made a surprising cut of their own when they waived guard Brea Beal in May. Beal was selected with the No. 12 pick in the second round of the 2023 WNBA Draft. The Fever would waive guard Destanni Henderson the same day.

Engstler will join a roster that features forward Napheesa Collier, the former No. 6 pick in the 2019 WNBA Draft, and former Fever guard Tiffany Mitchell. Mitchell signed with the Lynx in February after she spent the last seven seasons in Indiana. She has suited up in nine games and started in seven for Minnesota this season, earning averages of 12.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 29.6 minutes played per outing.

The Lynx stand at 2-7 on the season following a 91-86 win over the Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday. Collier led the team with 24 points, adding nine rebounds and six assists in 36 minutes of playing time. Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike and guard Lexie Brown countered with 27 and 21 points, respectively.

The Lynx will tip off against the Sparks at 9 p.m. CDT on Friday in Crypto.com Arena. The game will be broadcasted on ION.