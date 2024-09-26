Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier has been on an absolute tear lately. On Wednesday night, Collier made WNBA history with a 42-point masterpiece to lift the Lynx to a 101-88 win over the Phoenix Mercury to advance to the semifinals in the WNBA playoffs.

Collier's 42 points equaled a WNBA playoff record, tying Angel McCoughtry in 2010 and Breanna Stewart in 2022.

In addition to that mark, Collier set a slew of new records spanning across multiple games. She became the first player to score 35 or more points in two consecutive WNBA playoff games, per Alexa Philippou of ESPN.

No player has ever started a playoff run the way Collier has this fall, or even come close for that matter. The Lynx star has scored 80 points over the first two games of these playoffs, which absolutely shatters the previous record of 53.

Collier had all of the tools working on Wednesday night, notching 23 points by halftime to keep the Lynx around against a Mercury team that came out of the gates hot while trying to stave off elimination. When all was said and done, Collier had showed off her elite skill and efficiency from all three levels of the floor, shooting 14-for-20 overall, 2-for-3 from three-point range and 12-for-14 from the free throw line. In Game 1, Collier was as efficient as ever as well, shooting 11-for-19 and 3-for-5 from three while making 13 of 14 free throws.

Collier and the Lynx are carrying a massive hot streak into these playoffs. Excluding a loss in the regular season finale where Collier and star guard Kayla McBride rested, Minnesota has won 16 of their last 17 games dating all the way back to July 14. They have arguably the most explosive offense in the league, and will be very difficult to stop as they chase a WNBA championship. Their next test pits their elite scoring attack against the best defense in the WNBA, the Connecticut Sun, in the second round beginning on Sunday.