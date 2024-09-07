ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Minnesota Lynx take on the Washington Mystics. Our WNBA odds series has our Lynx Mystics prediction, odds, and pick. Find out how to watch Lynx Mystics.

The Washington Mystics and Minnesota Lynx begin a packed five-game slate for the WNBA on Sunday. The Mystics are fighting for their playoff lives, and they're doing a good job. Washington didn't seem to have a realistic chance of making the playoffs for most of this season, frankly not until the past two weeks. Washington began the season 0-12 and seemed to have zero shot at the playoffs. The team gradually got better, but the playoffs still didn't seem to be worth considering as the Olympic break arrived. However, after the Olympic break, the Chicago Sky — the team holding down the eighth and final playoff spot for most of the summer — cratered. Chicago lost seven in a row, and only on Friday did it finally snap that streak. Chicago's tailspin is what put the playoffs in play for Washington, which won a semi-elimination game (in other words, not an official elimination game but essentially a high-leverage game) against the Dallas Wings this past week. Dallas then lost to Atlanta on Friday and is, for all intents and purposes, out of the running for a playoff berth. Washington is still very much alive, trailing Chicago and Atlanta by one game heading into Sunday's action. Atlanta visits Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever and is expected to lose. Chicago hosts Dallas. If Washington can upset Minnesota, it could realistically tie Atlanta and Chicago for that eighth spot. Every game Washington plays is a mini-playoff game.

It will be hard for the Mystics to win this one, however. Minnesota is the hottest team in the WNBA right now, 9-1 in its last 10. No other team has won nine of its last 10 games. The Lynx went into Indianapolis and took care of Caitlin Clark and the Fever, scoring 99 points in a comfortable win. Minnesota is maxing out at both ends of the floor. The Olympic break really refreshed this team's role players, who have been excellent in August and early September. Minnesota has moved ahead of the Connecticut Sun for second place in the league. The Lynx appear to be the primary contender to the favored New York Liberty for the WNBA championship.

Here are the Lynx-Mystics WNBA Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Odds: Lynx-Mystics Odds

Minnesota Lynx: -8.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -400

Washington Mystics: +8.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +290

Over: 161.5 (-110)

Under: 161.5 (-110)

How to Watch Lynx vs Mystics

Time: 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN3, Monumental Sports, Bally Sports North Extra

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (Free trial)*

Why The Lynx Could Cover The Spread/Win

There is no hotter team in the WNBA than Minnesota right now. The Lynx were really impressive in the second half of their win over the Fever on Friday night. They cooled off a hot Indiana team and controlled the last 15 minutes. Confidence, execution, energy — Minnesota is bringing all of it to the table. This is not a team to bet against right now.

Why The Mystics Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Lynx are playing for playoff seeding, but the Mystics are playing to survive. They have looked great in their last two games, both road wins at Dallas and Phoenix. This is a team which has improved so much from its brutal 0-12 start to the season. Minnesota might be drained after that taxing win over the Fever on Friday. Washington is fresh and rested, having not played over the past three days.

Final Lynx-Mystics Prediction & Pick

The Lynx are vastly superior, but the Mystics have had several days off for this game and will be fresher. Plus, Washington is playing for a playoff berth and has more urgency and is at home. It's not a good game to bet on. Pass.

Click Here for more betting news & predictions

Final Lynx-Mystics Prediction & Pick: Mystics +8.5