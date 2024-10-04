ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Minnesota Lynx take on the Connecticut Sun. Our WNBA Playoffs odds series has our Lynx Sun prediction, odds, and pick. Find out how to watch Lynx Sun.

The Minnesota Lynx and Connecticut Sun are tied at one game apiece in this best-of-five-game WNBA semifinal playoff series. This has the look and feel of a series which is likely to go five games. However, one team is going to take a 2-1 lead in the series, which means that team will have a chance to close out the series in four games. Nothing seems certain, other than both teams are going to make each other work extremely hard to win this series.

Lynx-Sun has been a knock-down, drag-out slugfest through two games. Both games finished at under 148 points, with the two teams going through long scoring droughts at different points in the action. We have seen severe shifts in the state of play in these games. In Game 1, Minnesota had a 15-0 run which was immediately countered by a 10-0 Connecticut run. In Game 2, the first quarter featured 22 total points in a rockfight (12-10 Minnesota). The second quarter of Game 2 was a flowing, open-court scoring festival (24-20 Minnesota). What happens in a given five-minute sequence has little relationship or connection to the next five minutes. However, in the aggregate, both teams' defenses have been prepared for what the other side is trying to do on offense.

Connecticut won Game 1 even though star player DeWanna Bonner hit just 4 of 17 field goal attempts. Minnesota won Game 2 even though star player Napheesa Collier hit just 3 of 14 field goal attempts. Bonner and Collier have both struggled in this series, leaving it to other role players to step up. Marina Mabrey was that role player for the Sun in Game 1. Courtney Williams was that role player for the Lynx in Game 2. These teams are operating on parallel tracks, struggling to get their stars going but finding ways to play defense and make life difficult for the opposition while getting contributions elsewhere in their lineups.

As the scene shifts from Minnesota to Connecticut for Game 3, the veteran experience of the Sun — with players who have been through many WNBA playoff battles for various franchises over the years — is something the home team hopes will become a decisive factor. The Lynx, with a younger roster which has a lot fewer postseason appearances under its belt, hope that their Game 2 bounce-back serves as a catapult for these two games in New England.

Minnesota was the better team during the WNBA regular season. Connecticut gives Minnesota problems in this matchup. The more you study this series, the harder it becomes to ascertain which team will gain the upper hand. It's exactly what a 1-1 playoff series should look and feel like.

How to Watch Lynx vs Sun

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN, ESPN Plus

Why The Lynx Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Minnesota Lynx showed how tough they are in Game 2, winning by seven and covering the five-point pregame spread despite seeing their superstar, Napheesa Collier, go 3 of 14 from the field and finish with only nine points. Collier has been bottled up in this series, scoring just 28 points — averaging 14 per game — in two games. Minnesota being 1-1 with Collier struggling is a great sign for the Lynx, who will surely get a much better performance from Collier in Game 3. If Collier scores 25, Minnesota wins. It's that simple.

Why The Sun Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Lynx are struggling on offense. Connecticut is playing at the tempo it wants. Minnesota wants to run. Connecticut was a halfcourt slog. Even though the Sun lost Game 2, they are playing this series on their terms. Moreover, if DeWanna Bonner starts finishing shots, the Sun's offense should markedly improve and give Connecticut the edge it needs to win.

Final Lynx-Sun Prediction & Pick

The lean here is to the Sun, but this series feels dead even and very hard to predict. Stay away from this game.

Final Lynx-Sun Prediction & Pick: Sun -2.5