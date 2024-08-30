ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Minnesota Lynx take on the Dallas Wings. Our WNBA odds series has our Lynx Wings prediction, odds, and pick. Find out how to watch Lynx Wings.

This game is a rematch of a late-June conteset in which the Dallas Wings, at 3-13, ambushed the 13-3 Lynx in a 94-88 win. The Lynx went off as 10.5-point favorites in that game, and it was hard to argue on the raw merits. Minnesota had just won the Commissioner's Cup championship, beating the New York Liberty on the road in the title game. The Lynx were, at the time, the hottest team in the WNBA, much as they are now.

What happened in that game which enabled Dallas to spring the big upset, which is a natural talking point before this reunion in Dallas two months later?

First of all, the Commissioner's Cup is the WNBA's equivalent of the in-season tournament in the NBA. Teams which advance to the final game are the only teams playing that night, while the rest of the league takes a breather and gets more rest. Minnesota did win the Commissioner's Cup, but that meant playing extra games while Dallas was able to sit back and rest. The other detail of that late-June game which is worth noting is that it was a midday start on a weekday. Minnesota had a relatively short turnaround from its championship game in New York and had to fly down to Dallas for an early start at noon local time. The Lynx started brightly and took a healthy lead after one quarter, but then the fatigue and the heavy legs set in. The Lynx, one of the best defensive teams in the WNBA, allowed 28 points in both the second and third quarters. They allowed 79 points to the Wings over the final three quarters — highly uncharacteristic for them — and lost 94-88.

We mentioned that Minnesota was a 10.5-point favorite the last time it visited Dallas two months ago. What are the odds for this game, and how should you process all of this information? Let's take a look:

Here are the Lynx-Wings WNBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Odds: Lynx-Wings Odds

Minnesota Lynx: -8 (-110)

Moneyline: -325

Dallas Wings: +8 (-110)

Moneyline: +245

Over: 170.5 (-108)

Under: 170.5 (-112)

How To Watch Lynx vs Wings

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT

TV: ION, WNBA League Pass

Why The Lynx Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Lynx are not as tired as they were when they came to Dallas in late June. They're playing a night game after having Thursday off. They played in Phoenix on Wednesday. They should be physically fine for this game.

On the court, Minnesota is the hottest team in the W at the moment. The Lynx have passed the Connecticut Sun for second place. They have won seven games in a row. Napheesa Collier is a star who is playing like it. Everything is coming together for this team, which remembers the loss at Dallas and will avenge it with an emphatic win.

Why The Wings Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Wings are getting one more day of rest than Minnesota, similar to the late-June upset. Dallas played on Tuesday, Minnesota on Wednesday. Dallas has been playing at home the past several days, while Minnesota is in the middle of a multi-city road swing. Rest and recovery still point in the direction of the Wings, not the Lynx. Moreover, Minnesota has won seven in a row and is probably due for a clunker. Dallas can at least keep this game close enough to cover.

Final Lynx-Wings Prediction & Pick

The Lynx are going to remember their loss to Dallas in June and — having won seven in a row — won't slow down now. Take the Lynx. They're on a big-time roll and they're a much better team than Dallas. The Wings did just beat the Las Vegas Aces, but that game said a lot more about Vegas than Dallas. Trust Minnesota here.

Final Lynx-Wings Prediction & Pick: Lynx -8