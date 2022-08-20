Mac Jones delivers honest take on potential of a promising Patriots WR

Multiple new additions on the New England Patriots roster shined in the team’s 20-10 preseason home win over the Carolina Panthers, including Lil’Jordan Humphrey.

As was the case in the Patriots’ preseason clash with the New York Giants, Humphrey made the most out of his snaps played against the Panthers. For one, he hauled in a crucial 20-yard reception in the opening stages of the third quarter.

Lil'Jordan Humphrey coming up big down the field 🙌pic.twitter.com/UNuuPmSh1D — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) August 20, 2022

Humphrey also went above and beyond during one play on special teams to simply impress the coaching staff.

This will be in every team’s Special Team meeting this coming week “You guys want to know how to make the team?? When you guys are like ‘oh, coach what do you want me to do i’m getting doubled.’ Watch 83 here. You think he complains??” pic.twitter.com/vbQzXyhSiG — Will Compton (@_willcompton) August 20, 2022

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones completed four passes during his time on the field on Friday, although none of them went Humphrey’s way. Still, he has built formidable chemistry with the versatile wideout over the Patriots’ training camp schedule, and as he touched on during his post-game press conference, he has been quite impressed with the work that Humphrey has put in ahead of the upcoming season.

“Yeah, I think L.J. is a beast, and when he got signed here, I remember I texted him and asked him if he wanted to come catch, and he immediately responded and found a way to make it out to where we were and came to our throwing session,” Jones said.

“He’s a grinder. He’s a big dude. He’s great on special teams, too. We have great receivers, and it’s great to see them all get a chance to catch the ball and run. He’s a big body type receiver, and that’s a good addition for us.”

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has also had rave reviews of the former New Orleans Saints wideout. For one, he dropped somewhat of a hint after the game that Humphrey could possibly see some reps as a “tight end-ish player” in the coming season.

“Yeah, he’s made some plays for us since he’s been here,” Belichick said. “He’s a big kid that is tough and has very good hands and is kind of a big receiver, tight end-ish type of guy, has a good feel, very good instincts in the passing game, handles himself well in the middle of the field with linebackers under him, over him, in between him.

“Kind of does the right thing there and helps the quarterback out and is a big target.”

Humphrey will receive another opportunity to impress Belichick and the rest of the coaching staff in the Patriots’ preseason finale against the Las Vegas Raiders this Friday.