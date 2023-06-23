In celebration of the 10-year anniversary of Mac Miller's 2013 album Watching Movies With The Sound Off, the late rapper's estate has released a special edition of the album. The 10-Year Anniversary Edition takes fans on a nostalgic journey as they revisit Miller's sophomore album, which includes deluxe bonus tracks and an unreleased gem, The Star Room (OG Version), Pitchfork reports.

Mac Miller “Watching Movies With The Sound Off” 10th Anniversary Edition Friday💽 OG “The Star Room” 👀🔥pic.twitter.com/RQzWVPh9Sn — Rap301 (@Rap301_) June 21, 2023

“The Star Room (OG Version)” is the original take of the album's opening track and features a different beat and a spoken-word interlude by producer Earl Sweatshirt. To complement the release, a new music video for this version of the song has been directed by Danae Gosset. The video showcases the journey of an open-minded character navigating the world, discovering, and evolving along the way.

Gosset, who collaborated with the talented Sam Mason, known for directing Miller's “Colors and Shapes” video, explained the concept behind the music video. It follows the growth and transformation of a candid embryo-like character through diverse landscapes and encounters. The goal was to capture the essence of a transformative journey while maintaining a childlike curiosity towards exploring different worlds.

“Watching Movies With The Sound Off” was initially released on June 18, 2013, and featured 16 tracks, including the singles “S.D.S.” and “Watching Movies.” The album boasted collaborations with artists like Ab-Soul, Action Bronson, Earl Sweatshirt, and more. It received critical acclaim and debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 charts.

Mac Miller's untimely passing at the age of 26 in 2018 shocked the music world. He tragically succumbed to an accidental drug overdose. In the aftermath of his death, two dealers responsible for supplying him with fentanyl-laced pills were sentenced to prison for their involvement in Miller's passing.