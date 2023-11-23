Here's all the info on the 2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, including how to watch, performers, the schedule, and more.

It's Thanksgiving, so that means tons of food, family, football, and the 2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

So, who's in the parade, what time is it on, how do you watch, and what can you expect?

We have all the answers, with the help of some information from The Hollywood Reporter.

When is the 2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade?

8:30 AM EST is when the 97th Macy's parade begins on Thanksgiving.

How to watch the 2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

There are several ways to watch it this year. One is it will be aired live on NBC. Also, it will be streaming on Peacock.

Who is in the 2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade?

The parade has some really big names this year. Probably the most familiar face will be Cher. The pop icon is expected to sing some holiday songs from her new Christmas album and maybe some classics.

Plus, there are performances and appearances by Bell Biv DeVoe, En Vogue, David Foster with Katharine McPhee, Chicago, Enhyphn, Jon Baptiste, Ashley Park, and Pentatonix.

Additionally, 11 marching bands from around the country will perform.

How to watch the 2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in person

Are you in New York City today? Then you're in luck because you can check it out in person. Head to West 778th Street and Central Park West. Public viewing is on the west side of Central Park West from West 75th to West 61st streets.

However, it's going to be packed.

Unless you arrive early, how good of a view you'll get is unclear. But, it might be worth just being part of the spectacle and around the atmosphere, even if you can't really get a great view of the parade.

Whether you can watch the 2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade or not, cheers to a happy Thanksgiving!