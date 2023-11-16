The iconic humor publication MAD Magazine has a documentary in development from Oscar and Emmy-winner Jessica Yu

The iconic Mad Magazine is getting a documentary made about the humor publication by Oscar and Emmy-winning director Jessica Yu.

“The Usual Gang of Idiots” will be featured in the doc by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, DC, and R.J. Cutler's production hub This Machine, according to Variety.

Mad Magazine documentary is on the way

Mad Magazine has a deep history. It was started in 1952 by William M. Gaines and Harvey Kurtzman. The publication featured parodies of movies, off-the-wall cartoons, comic strips, and other forms of pop culture, according to Book Riot.

The Magazine's iconic character, Alfred E. Neuman, became the face of Mad with his “What? Me Worry?” catchphrase. The artists, writers, and everyone who put the magazine together are called The Usual Gang of Idiots.

As for the documentary, it will cover the magazine's origins and all the humor it provided for decades. The publication became the face of satire in America for years before other forms of media took over.

DC owns Mad, authorized the documentary, and allowed access to its archives.

Mad has been in the news this past year with the passing of longtime artist Al Jaffee last April. He was responsible for creating the iconic fold-in in the back of the magazine. It required readers to fold pages together to reveal a hidden message. Along with that, Jaffee contributed many comics and illustrations throughout the years. He passed away at the age of 102.

In 2019, Mad stopped being sold on newsstands and was only available through subscriptions and comic book shops, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Jessica Yu's Mad Magazine documentary has no release date but is currently in production.