Jon Hamm and John Slattery had a grand ole time calling each other “poo-poo heads” and a “worm with a mustache.” During an episode of Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live, the former Mad Men co stars recreated the hilarious Vanderpump Rules reunion episode, per TooFab.

Jon Hamm couldn't hold back his excitement as an unabashed Vanderpumper, and readily put on the British accent for James Kennedy. John Slattery on the other hand, wasn't sure if Tom Sandoval had the same one. But both of them gave their self appointed roles their all.

Hamm was ready to roll, it was like he prepared for the moment. He recalled all the ridiculous insults Kennedy threw at Sandoval during the Vanderpump Rules reunion; he didn't shy away from calling Slattery's Sandoval a poo-poo head. This was to all the joy of Cohen, who was there for the epic reunion. He laughed the entire time.

At one point, someone asked Hamm whether or not his Mad Men character Don Draper was a better cheater than Sandoval. Hamm replied that he obviously was. “This is a slam dunk. Don Draper is a professional.”

“Don Draper would not get caught in this mess,” Cohen agreed. “He would have figured out a way.”

Hamm also shared why he became so drawn to the reality TV show. “This last couple of years maybe the pandemic proved like a very fruitful time to really dig in deep into this stuff,” he said. “I think the four shows that I focused on are New York, Jersey, Southern Charm, and Vanderpump, now. I'm digging in with both hands.”