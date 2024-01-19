Madame Web doesn't take place when fans might've thought

Dakota Johnson, known for her diverse roles in films ranging from Fifty Shades to indie gems like Suspiria, is gearing up to enter the Marvel universe as a clairvoyant heroine in Madame Web, set to release on Feb. 14. In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly, Johnson shared insights into her experience filming the superhero movie, revealing an unexpected hidden talent.

The 34-year-old actress delved into her stunt driving work for Madame Web, expressing her surprise at discovering her proficiency behind the wheel. Johnson exclaimed, “I got to do a day of stunt driving work, and I’m really good at it, it seems!” She recounted driving various vehicles in the film, from an ambulance to a taxicab, confidently stating, “Watch out, Tom Cruise.”

However, the revelation of Madame Web's time period has left many scratching their heads. Set in 2003, the film follows Cassie, played by Johnson, as she navigates her clairvoyant abilities and confronts a mysterious adversary named Ezekiel Sims, portrayed by Tahar Rahim. The storyline involves Ezekiel targeting three young women, Julia Cornwall (Sydney Sweeney), Mattie Franklin (Celeste O’Connor), and Anya Corazon (Isabela Merced), all familiar names to hardcore Spider-Man fans. As the characters grapple with developing spider-related powers, Cassie must join forces with the trio to protect them from Ezekiel's threats.

The revelation of Madame Web's historical setting has sparked curiosity about its connection to the Spider-Man canon. Despite taking place in 2003, the film's unique storyline and character dynamics promise an intriguing addition to the Marvel universe, but might make some fans less interested.