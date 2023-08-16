With Madden 24's Deluxe Edition finally out, players can check out all the trophies and achievements in the game. If you're a fellow achievement or trophy hunter, her The Xbox version of Madden 24 includes 21 achievements while the PlayStation version includes an extra one for the Platinum trophy.

Many of the new achievements focus on the brand new Superstar mode, with a few others focused on Relocation, and general gameplay challenges. There are no achievements concerning Ultimate Team (MUT). From the looks of it, Madden 24 seems like a relatively easy game to farm trophies if you're looking to boost your gamerscore.

Without further ado, here is every achievement/trophy, their descriptions, and their gamerscore/trophy type.

Madden 24 – All Trophies/Achievements

Here is an organized table of all trophies and achievements in Madden 24.

ACHIEVEMENT/TROPHYDescriptionGamerscoreTrophy Type
Madden NFL 24 MasterCongratulations on earning every Madden NFL 24 TrophyN/APlatinum
Pocket AceReach max level with your Avatar in the QB Position40GSilver
Gain Train”                                         ” in the RB Position40GSilver
Ol' Reliable”                                         ” in the WR Position40GSilver
The Fortress”                                         ” in the LB Position40GSilver
Lockdown Leader”                                         ” in the CB Position40GSilver
PrimetimeGain yards while using Celebration Loco over the course of a single game40GGold
Lockdown CornerWin 3 presses in single game with the same CB30GSilver
Clean The PileUser Hit Stick The Pile Or Standup Tackle resulting in a fumble60GSilver
Bragging RightsWin the Super Bowl in an Online League80GGold
UnblockableOn 3 plays create a sack or tackle for a loss after a pass rush move win, using a different rush move each time40GGold
MVPWin MVP with one of your players80GGold
Head-To-HeadWin a Head To Head game in an online league30GSilver
Throwin' DotsThrow a Passing TD using the low throw mechanic20GBronze
Future of The FranchiseReveal a rookie's X-Factor Potential30GSilver
ROTYWin Rookie of the Year with one of your players100GGold
DealmakerRe-sign a 90+ OVR player60GGold
Change of SceneryRelocate a Team40GBronze
Roster ReshuffleComplete a Fantasy Draft40GBronze
Stud FinderDraft a Rookie with a Hidden Dev Trait30GBronze
Big SpenderWin a free agent bidding war for a 90+ OVR player60GGold
Saw It ComingUser uses a Tendency Counter on a play that results in a turnover60GBronze
And that is every Achievement/Trophy in Madden 24. The only one that may bring a challenge is the Bragging Rights trophy, which you get after winning an online league. In a few years, this achievement won't be attainable when the servers go down. So make sure to check it out if you have an online subscription.

The Superstar achievements seem easy, though time-consuming considering you'll need to play five different careers. However, it gives a nice chunk of gamerscore for your troubles.

If you're interested in other Madden 24 guides, check out our dedicated articles on Relocation and Superstar Combine answers.

Madden 24's Deluxe Edition is available for PS5, PS4,Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via EA App,Steam, and Epic Games Store.  The Madden 24's Release date for it's Standard Edition is Friday, August 18th, 2023.

