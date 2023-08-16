With Madden 24's Deluxe Edition finally out, players can check out all the trophies and achievements in the game. If you're a fellow achievement or trophy hunter, her The Xbox version of Madden 24 includes 21 achievements while the PlayStation version includes an extra one for the Platinum trophy.

Many of the new achievements focus on the brand new Superstar mode, with a few others focused on Relocation, and general gameplay challenges. There are no achievements concerning Ultimate Team (MUT). From the looks of it, Madden 24 seems like a relatively easy game to farm trophies if you're looking to boost your gamerscore.

Without further ado, here is every achievement/trophy, their descriptions, and their gamerscore/trophy type.

Madden 24 – All Trophies/Achievements

Here is an organized table of all trophies and achievements in Madden 24.

ACHIEVEMENT/TROPHY Description Gamerscore Trophy Type Madden NFL 24 Master Congratulations on earning every Madden NFL 24 Trophy N/A Platinum Pocket Ace Reach max level with your Avatar in the QB Position 40G Silver Gain Train ” ” in the RB Position 40G Silver Ol' Reliable ” ” in the WR Position 40G Silver The Fortress ” ” in the LB Position 40G Silver Lockdown Leader ” ” in the CB Position 40G Silver Primetime Gain yards while using Celebration Loco over the course of a single game 40G Gold Lockdown Corner Win 3 presses in single game with the same CB 30G Silver Clean The Pile User Hit Stick The Pile Or Standup Tackle resulting in a fumble 60G Silver

Bragging Rights Win the Super Bowl in an Online League 80G Gold Unblockable On 3 plays create a sack or tackle for a loss after a pass rush move win, using a different rush move each time 40G Gold

MVP Win MVP with one of your players 80G Gold Head-To-Head Win a Head To Head game in an online league 30G Silver

Throwin' Dots Throw a Passing TD using the low throw mechanic 20G Bronze Future of The Franchise Reveal a rookie's X-Factor Potential 30G Silver

ROTY Win Rookie of the Year with one of your players 100G Gold Dealmaker Re-sign a 90+ OVR player 60G Gold

Change of Scenery Relocate a Team 40G Bronze

Roster Reshuffle Complete a Fantasy Draft 40G Bronze

Stud Finder Draft a Rookie with a Hidden Dev Trait 30G Bronze

Big Spender Win a free agent bidding war for a 90+ OVR player 60G Gold

Saw It Coming User uses a Tendency Counter on a play that results in a turnover 60G Bronze

And that is every Achievement/Trophy in Madden 24. The only one that may bring a challenge is the Bragging Rights trophy, which you get after winning an online league. In a few years, this achievement won't be attainable when the servers go down. So make sure to check it out if you have an online subscription.

The Superstar achievements seem easy, though time-consuming considering you'll need to play five different careers. However, it gives a nice chunk of gamerscore for your troubles.

If you're interested in other Madden 24 guides, check out our dedicated articles on Relocation and Superstar Combine answers.

Madden 24's Deluxe Edition is available for PS5, PS4,Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via EA App,Steam, and Epic Games Store. The Madden 24's Release date for it's Standard Edition is Friday, August 18th, 2023.

