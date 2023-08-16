With Madden 24's Deluxe Edition finally out, players can check out all the trophies and achievements in the game. If you're a fellow achievement or trophy hunter, her The Xbox version of Madden 24 includes 21 achievements while the PlayStation version includes an extra one for the Platinum trophy.
Many of the new achievements focus on the brand new Superstar mode, with a few others focused on Relocation, and general gameplay challenges. There are no achievements concerning Ultimate Team (MUT). From the looks of it, Madden 24 seems like a relatively easy game to farm trophies if you're looking to boost your gamerscore.
Without further ado, here is every achievement/trophy, their descriptions, and their gamerscore/trophy type.
Madden 24 – All Trophies/Achievements
Here is an organized table of all trophies and achievements in Madden 24.
|ACHIEVEMENT/TROPHY
|Description
|Gamerscore
|Trophy Type
|Madden NFL 24 Master
|Congratulations on earning every Madden NFL 24 Trophy
|N/A
|Platinum
|Pocket Ace
|Reach max level with your Avatar in the QB Position
|40G
|Silver
|Gain Train
|” ” in the RB Position
|40G
|Silver
|Ol' Reliable
|” ” in the WR Position
|40G
|Silver
|The Fortress
|” ” in the LB Position
|40G
|Silver
|Lockdown Leader
|” ” in the CB Position
|40G
|Silver
|Primetime
|Gain yards while using Celebration Loco over the course of a single game
|40G
|Gold
|Lockdown Corner
|Win 3 presses in single game with the same CB
|30G
|Silver
|Clean The Pile
|User Hit Stick The Pile Or Standup Tackle resulting in a fumble
|60G
|Silver
|Bragging Rights
|Win the Super Bowl in an Online League
|80G
|Gold
|Unblockable
|On 3 plays create a sack or tackle for a loss after a pass rush move win, using a different rush move each time
|40G
|Gold
|MVP
|Win MVP with one of your players
|80G
|Gold
|Head-To-Head
|Win a Head To Head game in an online league
|30G
|Silver
|Throwin' Dots
|Throw a Passing TD using the low throw mechanic
|20G
|Bronze
|Future of The Franchise
|Reveal a rookie's X-Factor Potential
|30G
|Silver
|ROTY
|Win Rookie of the Year with one of your players
|100G
|Gold
|Dealmaker
|Re-sign a 90+ OVR player
|60G
|Gold
|Change of Scenery
|Relocate a Team
|40G
|Bronze
|Roster Reshuffle
|Complete a Fantasy Draft
|40G
|Bronze
|Stud Finder
|Draft a Rookie with a Hidden Dev Trait
|30G
|Bronze
|Big Spender
|Win a free agent bidding war for a 90+ OVR player
|60G
|Gold
|Saw It Coming
|User uses a Tendency Counter on a play that results in a turnover
|60G
|Bronze
And that is every Achievement/Trophy in Madden 24. The only one that may bring a challenge is the Bragging Rights trophy, which you get after winning an online league. In a few years, this achievement won't be attainable when the servers go down. So make sure to check it out if you have an online subscription.
The Superstar achievements seem easy, though time-consuming considering you'll need to play five different careers. However, it gives a nice chunk of gamerscore for your troubles.
If you're interested in other Madden 24 guides, check out our dedicated articles on Relocation and Superstar Combine answers.
Madden 24's Deluxe Edition is available for PS5, PS4,Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via EA App,Steam, and Epic Games Store. The Madden 24's Release date for it's Standard Edition is Friday, August 18th, 2023.
