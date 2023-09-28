We simulated all NFL Week 4 games with the help of Madden 24 from EA Sports. It's been some time since the last simulation, but we've decided to bring the series back, now that the NFL season is starting to heat up. So, who does Madden 24 have winning the Week 4 NFL matchups? Let's find out.

Madden 24 Simulates NFL WEEK 4 Games

The rules of the series are simple, we simulate a 15:00 minute game between two AI opponents. However, unlike the previous simulation, we've decided to incorporate the latest injury reports into the simulation. This should hopefully create a more accurate simulation, and give the game a better shot of choosing the winner. Without further ado, let's look at our Week 4 matchups.

Madden 24 Simulates – Lions 27 – Packers 20

TEAMS QUARTER 1 QUARTER 2 QUARTER 3 QUARTER 4 FINAL Lions 7 7 6 7 27 Packers 0 10 0 10 20

Jared Goff throws an almost perfect game, completing 20 of 24 passes with three touchdowns. Unfortunately, he threw an interception midway through the fourth quarter, giving the Packers a chance to come back. Jordan Love took advantage of the situation, scoring a touchdown just two plays after. However, the Packers defense couldn't stop Goff, who threw his third touchdown of the game in a quick 5-play drive.

Green Bay went for a field goal to make it a one score game, but missed the onside kick, ensuring a Detroit victory.

Madden 24 Simulates – Falcons 16 – Jaguars 21

TEAMS QUARTER 1 QUARTER 2 QUARTER 3 QUARTER 4 FINAL Falcons 3 7 3 3 16 Jaguars 0 0 7 14 21

The Jaguars are held to 0 points at the half, while Desmond Ridder struggles to get the Falcons offense downfield. However, Bijan Robinson broke away for a 60-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter to extent the Falcons lead to 10-0.

Trevor Lawrence came back in the second half, and he connected with newly added WR Calvin Ridley for a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Overall, the Jaguars saved themselves from another embarrassing defeat. The Falcons, on the other hand, struggled once again to get first downs, relying on solid punt returns to give them good field position.

Fun fact: Younghoe Koo completed three field goals of 50+ yards.

Madden 24 Simulates – Rams 17 – Colts 16

TEAMS QUARTER 1 QUARTER 2 QUARTER 3 QUARTER 4 FINAL Rams 7 0 7 3 17 Colts 3 3 3 7 16

The Gardner Minshew-led Colts, much like the Falcons, struggled to move the ball down the field. Without Johnathan Taylor and Anthony Richardson, the Colts offense just didn't have the flare they needed to push through. Additionally, three turnovers led to three scores from the Rams, which took victory from Indy's clutches.

However, the Rams played just as bad. They were saved by Aaron Donald strip sack, which led to a fumble recovery for a touchdown by DE Jonah Williams. Other than that, the teams only other touchdown came after Minshew threw an interception, which was returned all the way to the Colts 5-yard line.

Madden 24 Simulates – Ravens 7 – Browns 28

TEAMS QUARTER 1 QUARTER 2 QUARTER 3 QUARTER 4 FINAL Ravens 0 0 7 0 7 Browns 0 14 7 7 28

Myles Garrett got three sacks and the Browns defense dominated once again. Lamar Jackson threw for 166 yards while the entire offense only ran for 60. However, Deshaun Watson showed more signs of improvement. He threw two touchdowns and over 230 yards while completing 65% of his passes.

Browns' RB Jerome Ford also did a good job of taking the reigns for Nick Chubb. On 20 carries he ran the ball for 92 yards, while he and Kareem Hunt both scored a touchdown. But the real MVP was the Browns offensive line, not allowing a single sack. Additionally, the Ravens defense only managed to get two tackles for a loss. Overall, Baltimore lost their second straight.

Madden 24 Simulates – Vikings 31 – Panthers 29

TEAMS QUARTER 1 QUARTER 2 QUARTER 3 QUARTER 4 FINAL Vikings 14 7 3 7 31 Panthers 3 13 7 6 29

Justin Jefferson started the game strong, getting two touchdowns (55 yards, and 29 yards) as the Vikings powered on through. The Panthers caught back up with two touchdowns in the second, but Eddy Pineiro missed an XP that would prove costly later on. Kirk Cousins had another stellar game, throwing for 386 yards, 3 touchdowns, and no interceptions. Although they slowed down after the first quarter, they managed to rack up 31 total points.

We bet you didn't expect to see the Panthers put up 29 points with a rookie QB, did you? Surprisingly, Bryce Young managed a pretty solid game, passing for 276 yards and running for twenty more. He threw one touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter, but the Panthers failed to convert on their two-point conversion, losing the game to Minnesota. Additionally, Miles Sanders ran for 121 yards and three touchdowns, while also catching 3 passes for 33 yards.

Madden 24 Simulates – Bengals 21 – Titans 18

TEAMS QUARTER 1 QUARTER 2 QUARTER 3 QUARTER 4 FINAL Bengals 7 7 7 0 21 Titans 3 6 3 6 18

Another ugly game for the Cincinnati offense saved by a solid showing from the defense. Joe Burrow had a great starting drive, throwing a 6-yard TD pass to Ja'Marr Chase on a 6-play, 75 yard drive. However, the Bengals offense seemed sluggish afterwards. Joe Mixon ran the ball 15 times for 33 yards, but did pick up a touchdown in the third that helped seal the victory.

Tennessee, on the other hand, was outright egregious. After Ryan Tannehill suffered an injury in the first quarter, Malik Willis threw 22 passes, completing just 10 of them, and throwing a pick. Derrick Henry ran the ball 29 times, giving the Titans offense the only life needed to score just field goals. Not a great day in Nashville for either team.

Madden 24 Simulates – Saints 14 – Buccaneers 17

TEAMS QUARTER 1 QUARTER 2 QUARTER 3 QUARTER 4 FINAL Saints 7 0 0 7 14 Buccaneers 7 3 0 7 17

Jameis Winston and the Saints, like the Bengals, had an explosive start. Michael Thomas started the game with an 18-yard TD reception, but the Saints couldn't find the endzone again until the fourth quarter. Winston finished the game going 20 of 38 for a measly 202 yards.

Baker Mayfield didn't play great either, but he managed to score two touchdowns (1 rushing and 1 passing) while never turning the ball over. The Bucs gameplan relied heavily on Rachaad White, who ran 25 times for 106 yards. With the win, the Buccaneers take control of the NFC South with an impressive 3-1 record.

Madden 24 Simulates – Dolphins 45 – Bills 42

TEAMS QUARTER 1 QUARTER 2 QUARTER 3 QUARTER 4 FINAL Dolphins 7 21 7 10 45 Bills 7 14 7 7 42

The Dolphins and Bills offense both exploded in the second quarter, with four of the five touchdowns coming from Tyreek Hill and Stefon Diggs. Throughout the whole game, the ball was only punted twice (once from Miami, the other from Buffalo). Tua Tagovailoa and Josh Allen threw for a combined 734 yards while both offenses just dominated. Out of all the games, this one seemed like the most wild.

However, the Dolphins managed to have the ball as the game reached its end. Raheem Mostert managed to chug along for a few first downs as Miami got into field goal position. In the end, Miami took home the dub with a 43-yard field goal with 8 seconds remaining.

Madden 24 Simulates – Broncos 10 – Bears 3

TEAMS QUARTER 1 QUARTER 2 QUARTER 3 QUARTER 4 FINAL Broncos 3 7 0 0 10 Bears 0 3 0 0 3

Justin Fields fans won't like what they're about to read. Firstly, he threw three interceptions, while only managing to throw for 133 yards. His only highlight of the day came from a 21 yard run that helped put the Bears in field goal range. Overall, it was another bad day for Chicago as they moved to 0-4.

Denver, on the other hand, improved on defense. However, Russell Wilson played an ugly game too. He threw two interceptions, though he did throw the game's only touchdown to Courtland Sutton. The game was a snooze fest, with both teams punting the ball back and forth with no real progress.

Madden 24 Simulates – Commanders 21 – Eagles 27

TEAMS QUARTER 1 QUARTER 2 QUARTER 3 QUARTER 4 FINAL Commanders 7 7 0 7 21 Eagles 6 0 14 7 27

The Eagles started off this game on an ugly note, but pulled themselves together in the second half. Jalen Hurts ran for a touchdown, throwing one more in the air in the second half as Philadelphia took a 20-14 lead by the end of the third. D'Andre Swift capped off the night with a 27-yard TD that helped the eagles soar to 27-14. 21 Unanswered points helped put the birds in the lead and they never looked back.

Sam Howell tried to rally a comeback, scoring a touchdown with three minutes remaining. However, the eagles kept getting first downs and managed to waste the game clock. Philly moves to 4-0 with another gut-wrenching victory.

Madden 24 Simulates – Steelers 21 – Texans 30

TEAMS QUARTER 1 QUARTER 2 QUARTER 3 QUARTER 4 FINAL Steelers 7 7 0 7 21 Texans 10 7 3 10 30

C.J. Stroud once again puts up another impressive performance. He threw for 250 yards while running for 23 more as the Texans offense operated smoothly. The Texans offense took advantage of the Steelers three turnovers, giving them 13 extra points in this affair. Nico Collins led the receivers with 8 catches for 96 yards and a touchdown.

Kenny Pickett showed signs of regression with a two-interception performance. Najee Harris fumbled the ball on the opening drive in the third quarter, giving the Texans a free field goal. However, the Steelers managed to stay in this one until the end, keeping it a one score game until Houston scored a touchdown with seven minutes remaining. With the win, Houston improves to 2-2.

Madden 24 Simulates – Raiders 24 – Chargers 30 (OT)

TEAMS QUARTER 1 QUARTER 2 QUARTER 3 QUARTER 4 (+ OVERTIME) FINAL Raiders 3 0 7 14 (+0) 24 Chargers 7 14 0 3 (+6) 30

In a surprising turn of events, Raiders' backup QB Aidan O'Connell put some impressive numbers for a 62 OVR. He completed 15 of 32 attempts for 161 yards but no interceptions, yet seemingly made the right passes when Vegas needed them. Josh Jacobs finally got his rhythm going, rushing for 144 yards on 22 carries. He also scored all three of Vegas' touchdowns giving the team what they needed to tie this affair.

The Chargers got off to a hot start. Justin Herbert connected with Keenan Allen and Gerald Everett (twice) for three touchdowns in the first half. With Austin Ekeler still out, Joshua Kelley still struggled, running 16 times for only 28 yards. This is what helped the Raiders catch back up, as L.A. was unable to waste the clock. But the Chargers took command in Overtime, scoring a touchdown immediately and denying Vegas with a quick strip-sack from Joey Bosa.

Madden 24 Simulates – Cardinals 13 – 49ers 31

TEAMS QUARTER 1 QUARTER 2 QUARTER 3 QUARTER 4 FINAL Cardinals 3 3 0 7 13 49ers 0 21 7 3 31

Arizona once again started the game with the lead, but lost track once the 49ers got into rhythm. Joshua Dobbs got absolutely demolished as Nick Bosa collected two sacks. Brock Purdy proved more haters wrong, completing 20 of 28 passes for 272 yards and two touchdowns.

But the real hero of the day was Talanoa Hufanga, who picked off Dobbs twice, returning both interceptions for a total of 56 yards. His two interceptions helped San Francisco score two touchdowns before the end of the first half.

Madden 24 Simulates – Patriots 20 – Cowboys 29

TEAMS QUARTER 1 QUARTER 2 QUARTER 3 QUARTER 4 FINAL Patriots 0 10 0 10 20 Cowboys 7 12 3 7 29

The Patriots, down 10-17 and stuck at the 1 yard line, suffered a safety when Rhamondre Stevenson got stuffed in the endzone. The Cowboys took a 19-10 lead at the half and never looked back as they always stayed two scores away from New England.

Tony Pollard dominated the day, with 18 carries for 114 yards, with 4 catches for 42 yards. He also picked up a pair of touchdowns, helping Dallas reach a 3-1 record. However, Dak Prescott played another pedestrian game, completing 18 of 27 passes for 239 yards and one touchdown.

Madden 24 Simulates – Chiefs 7 – Jets 13

TEAMS QUARTER 1 QUARTER 2 QUARTER 3 QUARTER 4 FINAL Chiefs 7 0 0 0 7 Jets 0 3 3 7 13

This is why we love Madden 24 Simulations. Only they have the guts to select the Jets over the Chiefs. Zach Wilson plays another horrendous game, as RB Breece Hall helps chug the team to victory. His 25 carries for 86 yards looks ugly, but its what kept the Jets on the field and in scoring range.

Zach Wilson threw the game winning touchdown. Yes, you heard that right. With two minutes remaining, he throws a 17-yard TD pass to Allen Lazard, securing a Jets victory. Mahomes and the Chiefs oddly struggle to get the ball moving. All eyes look towards Isaiah Pacheco, who runs 12 times for 17 yards.

Madden 24 Simulates – Seahawks 27 – Giants 17

TEAMS QUARTER 1 QUARTER 2 QUARTER 3 QUARTER 4 FINAL Seahawks 7 13 7 0 Seahawks Giants 0 0 0 17 Giants

Overall, New York struggled to score more points in the first half as Seattle took a commanding 27-0 lead. However, in the fourth quarter, something sparked in the Big Apple. Daniel Jones threw a touchdown to Darren Waller. A few plays later, the G-Men get the ball and score an 75 yard TD with Darius Slayton. All of a sudden it's 27-17. However, Daniel Jones throws a pick the next time he gets a chance, and the Giants lose.

Shoutout to Geno Smith, who scored three touchdowns (two passing, 1 running) while throwing for 282 yards. He helps lead the Seahawks to a 3-1 record.

And that wraps it up for this Madden 24's simulations of NFL week 4 matchups. We look forward to seeing who the game picks for next weeks matches. Hope you enjoyed reading!

For more gaming and NFL news, visit ClutchPoints.