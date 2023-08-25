Some Madden 24 players are experiencing difficulty trying to play the new Superstar mode. In this guide, we'll give you tips on how to fix the issue, and hopefully get you back in the game.

It's only been a week since Madden 24's launch, and it seems even more problems are occurring for players.

For those who don't know, Superstar mode is a brand new mode in Madden 24. Essentially, it's a revamped Face Of The Franchise (FOTF) mode with new cutscenes and overall layout. You create a player, then decide between choosing five different positions (QB, HB, WR, LB, CB). Afterwards, you take part of the NFL Combine, performing drills and taking an interview.

As your Superstar career progresses, you use skill points to increase your overall, unlock X-Factors, and win your way to glory.

But it seems some players have difficulty getting into the actual mode. While EA Sports did address some issues for PC players, we've yet to hear anything about an actual update to the game for all platforms.

Madden 24 feature superstar not working/showing up. I have tried to restart and reinstall game. @EAHelp — Kristyn (@Kcrawford37) August 20, 2023

Madden 24 Superstar Mode Not Working – Possible Solutions

Like the Draft Class Glitch issue that's plaguing the experience of many, there is no official solution on how to fix Superstar mode not working. However, we suggest a few tips and tricks that may help you get back into the mode, and back on your way to the Super Bowl.

These suggestions are as follows:

Confirm Your Internet Connection Despite not requiring an internet connection to play Madden 24's solo modes, you may need one just to ensure that there is no issue with connecting to the game and it's several modes. This likely is not the issue, but it's always good to check, just in case.

Restart Madden 24 Restarting Madden 24 may be the one and only solution. Your account will re-connect with the EA Network, which hopefully means the game mode should work. This also works for people who don't see the Superstar option at all in the main menu.

Check EA/Game Platform Server Status If EA servers are down, that may be what is affecting Madden 24's Superstar mode. Why this mode would need to connect to EA servers in the first place is beyond my guess. However, feel free to check the EA servers. Perhaps the game is either under maintenance. Additionally, servers may just be down for the system you're using as well, so be sure to check them too.

Update Madden 24 Your game may require the latest update in order to play Madden 24's Superstar mode. There are multiple ways to do this. You can simply start the game and see if a new update is downloading. You can also manage the game (no matter which platform), from outside the app, checking if it needs an update. Lastly, the main menu of Madden 24 should have an option to update the game on the main menu, if all else fails.



While EA Sports plans to turn their attention to the next Madden game, it's obvious they still have work to do with their most recent release. Since Madden 24's launch, these issues, as well as the draft class glitch, are just a few in a wide array of bugs and glitches ruining player experiences of the game.

We recommend just staying away from Madden 24 for the time being. Hopefully EA Sports addresses the issues soon so we can go back to playing it.

ClutchPoints recently reviewed a PS5 copy of Madden 24.

For more gaming and NFL news, visit ClutchPoints.