Madden 24's Tight End ratings are officially out and available for everyone to see. As expected, Travis Kelce once again leads the TE class for Madden NFL 24, which releases this August. But who else joins him on the list of best rated in the game?

Top 🔟 Tight Ends in the game 🎮 #Madden24 pic.twitter.com/3Sof9syyl3 — Madden NFL 24 (@EAMaddenNFL) July 20, 2023

Travis Kelce (99) George Kittle (96) Mark Andrews (95) T.J. Hockenson (90) Dallas Goedert (89) Kyle Pitts (87) Darren Waller (86) Pat Freiermuth (85) David Njoku (84) Evan Engram (84) Dawson Knox (83) Zach Ertz (83) Gerald Everett (82) Dalton Schultz (82) Mike Gesicki (81) Hunter Henry (81) Hayden Hurst (80) Tyler Higbee (80) Cole Kmet (79) Noah Fant (78)

Numbers 11-20 should get announced very soon. We'll update this article then.

George Kittle deserves his 96 overall rating, especially after an 11 touchdown season that saw him play with four different QBs. Many thought the 49ers' season was over when both Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance were sidelined by injuries. Brock Purdy, the 2022 NFL Draft's Mr. Irrelevant, took the stand and led his team to the NFC Championship game.

Kittle helped the rookie QB by connecting with him early on, earning over 700 yards and 11 touchdowns (despite missing time to injury).

Keep your eyes on David Njoku, who finally started to find his rhythm last year with Jacoby Brissett. His numbers saw a dip when Deshaun Watson took over, but that's mostly due to Watson needing to learn the system. Njoku's numbers could go up if Cleveland can get it's passing offense clicking.

Madden 24 Schedule For Rating Reveal

Earlier today, Kansas City Chiefs' TE and 2-time Super Bowl winner joined the 99 Club for an NFL record (among Tight Ends) fourth time in his career. He's joined by Aaron Donald, Justin Jefferson, and Zack Martin.

The following ESPN programs are where you can find out the overall reveals:

99 Club Players – Get Up

– Get Up Top 10 Players Per Position – SportsCenter

– SportsCenter Analysis & Expanded Coverage – First Take & NFL Live

The reveals take place on the following dates:

Madden 24 is available for pre-order review PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, & PC via EA App, Steam, and Epic Games Store. Three days of early access is available for those who pre-order the deluxe edition.

