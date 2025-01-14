The Madden 25 Divisional Round Roster Update Release date arrives later this week, allowing players to use the most up-to-date NFL rosters to use in-game. These updates focus on free agent signings, player ratings, roster changes, and (formerly) trades. However, they do not make or add any gameplay changes, balancing updates, or bug fixes. Nevertheless, updating the rosters allows you to use the same rosters that teams do in real life. Therefore, let's look at the Madden 25 Divisional Round Roster Update Release Date.

Madden 25 Wild Card Round Roster Update Release Date

We expect the Madden 25 Divisional Roster Update Release Date to arrive on Thursday, January 16th. However, since there are no Thursday Night Football games in the playoffs, it's possible this update could arrive later down the week. There's also even the chance that EA Sports does not release a new roster update. If there are, you'll have updated rosters before the games begin this weekend.

Additionally, look at our guide on how to update rosters in Madden 25. Overall, the process takes a moment, but you do need an internet connection to complete. Once the update is finished downloading, you'll have the latest Madden 25 rosters from EA Sports.

The Divisional Round begins this weekend, with six more games left before we enter the Conference Championship Round. Only eight teams now remain in contention to win the Lombardi trophy. Three out of the four games this week are actually rematches of games from earlier in the season. But the stakes are much higher this time as only four teams can advance.

The Texans will once again play on Saturday in the afternoon, which has seemingly become a playoff tradition for them. However, they hope to play again the following Sunday, that is, if they can beat the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs beat the Texans back in Week 16, and will hope to sweep them again as they fight for their third straight Super Bowl victory.

Later that day, the Washington Commanders head to Detroit to take on the Lions. It'll be a battle between two gutsy coaches, Dan Campbell and Dan Quinn. Both teams have been exciting to watch this year, and it's a shame to see one of their seasons end this week. Can Commanders' rookie QB Jayden Daniels take his team all the way to the NFC Title game?

Another rematch this week includes the Rams-Eagles game. Earlier this year, Philadelphia stomped L.A. 37-20, with HB Saquon Barkley earning over 300 total yards in the win. But L.A. has bounced back from a 1-4 start, so perhaps a rematch against the Birds might yield different results.

Lastly, the Divisional Round ends with an interesting battle between the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills. These two teams also played earlier this year, with the Ravens stomping Buffalo 35-10. However, that was way back in Week 4, and times have changed. Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson fought hard to earn an MVP award this year. Although the latter has the edge, the former can win something better if his team advances this week.

Overall, that includes everything we know so far about the Madden 25 Divisional Round Roster Update Release Date. Feel free to check out some of our Madden 25 guides on passing, catching, and kicking the ball.

