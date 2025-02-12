The Madden 25 Final Roster Update Release Date arrives this week, bringing the final OVR adjustments for the year. Furthermore, this update will take into account any roster changes, though you won't see any coaching changes. This final roster update completes the Madden 25 roster update series, which adjusted player ratings and depth charts since September of 2024. This final update represents the teams you'll be playing with for the rest of the game's lifespan.

Madden 25 Final Roster Update Release Date

https://twitter.com/EAMaddenNFL/status/1887968359649563039

We expect the Final Madden 25 Roster Update Release Date to arrive on Thursday, February 13th, 2025. Based on last previous updates in past Madden games, the roster update releases days after the Super Bowl. Therefore, we expect something similar this year. Once this update drops, that will mark the final roster update for Madden 25.

However, expect EA Sports to still drop a few small updates here and there. Additionally, expect new Ultimate Team content, new Seasons, and more until Madden 26 arrives.

Furthermore, since the season ended, don't expect too many changes in this roster update. Overall, this update should mostly focus on Eagles and Chiefs players who participated in Super Bowl LIX. However, it's possible that players on other teams may receive an adjustment.

We expect several Eagles players to receive an OVR boost after destroying the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22. KC didn't put their first points on the board until the end of the third quarter, when they were already down 34-0. Philadelphia's defense was on fire, earning six sacks, forcing three turnovers, and even scoring a touchdown. And while HB Saquon Barkley was mostly contained, it opened up opportunities for Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts to thrive in the passing and ground game.

The Chiefs lost an opportunity to win three Super Bowls in a row, something no team has ever done before. That said, seven years of AFC Championship appearances and three Super Bowl wins since 2018 is remarkable. The team still has a great roster with superstars like Patrick Mahomes and Chris Jones. But the AFC will have plenty of competition next year, so Kansas City will need to fight hard again to make it back.

Overall, that's everything you need to know about the Madden 25 Final Roster Update Release Date. We hope you enjoy the final roster update, which hopefully gives your favorite players the OVR they deserve. Feel free to check out some of our Madden 25 guides on passing, catching, and kicking the ball.

For more gaming and NFL news, visit ClutchPoints.