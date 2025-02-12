The Madden 25 Final Roster Update Release Date arrives this week, bringing the final OVR adjustments for the year. Furthermore, this update will take into account any roster changes, though you won't see any coaching changes. This final roster update completes the Madden 25 roster update series, which adjusted player ratings and depth charts since September of 2024. This final update represents the teams you'll be playing with for the rest of the game's lifespan.
Madden 25 Final Roster Update Release Date
https://twitter.com/EAMaddenNFL/status/1887968359649563039
We expect the Final Madden 25 Roster Update Release Date to arrive on Thursday, February 13th, 2025. Based on last previous updates in past Madden games, the roster update releases days after the Super Bowl. Therefore, we expect something similar this year. Once this update drops, that will mark the final roster update for Madden 25.
However, expect EA Sports to still drop a few small updates here and there. Additionally, expect new Ultimate Team content, new Seasons, and more until Madden 26 arrives.
Furthermore, since the season ended, don't expect too many changes in this roster update. Overall, this update should mostly focus on Eagles and Chiefs players who participated in Super Bowl LIX. However, it's possible that players on other teams may receive an adjustment.
Overall, that's everything you need to know about the Madden 25 Final Roster Update Release Date. We hope you enjoy the final roster update, which hopefully gives your favorite players the OVR they deserve. Feel free to check out some of our Madden 25 guides on passing, catching, and kicking the ball.
