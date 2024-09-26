The new Madden 25 Title Update 2.5 Patch Notes are available, detailing the addition of the ability to save custom audibles and more. Additionally, the patch notes include tons of improvements in Gameplay, Superstar Mode, Online H2H, and more. Furthermore, the update made several adjustments to the presentation and art to bring the game closer to the real experience. Without further ado, let's look at the Madden 25 Title Update 2.5 Patch Notes.

Madden 25 Title Update 2.5 Patch Notes

Expand Tweet

Gameplay – Madden 25 Title Update 2.5

Introducing the ability to Save Custom Audibles across all modes. Dev Note : As you change audibles in your formation at play call, they will save automatically and will not change from game to game. You will be able to do this for up to 32 playbooks. To change audibles, press LT/L2 after choosing a formation in play-call.

Tuning to increase the chances of AI controlled defenders attempting interceptions rather than swats on catchable passes.

Tuning to make AI controlled WRs play more aggressively to the catch point when targeted.

Tuning to improve WR’s feet staying in bounds on a catchable pass near the sideline.

Fixed an issue where AI-controlled QBs would check the ball down to a receiver coming out of the backfield too frequently when they were not under pressure.

Fixed an issue where AI-controlled QBs were considering receivers open on Curl routes when they were covered resulting in too many interceptions being thrown.

Fixed an issue preventing defensive backs from matching press animations when running the Cover 1 Robber Press defensive play against streak, curl, and inside-release dig routes.

Fixed an issue causing the QB to keep the ball on a run play when using multiple preplay adjustments at the same time.

Fixed an issue preventing pass blockers from handing off pass rushers to other blockers vs defensive line crash inside.

Fixed a rare issue causing the ball to warp through a defender’s body when attempting to make an interception.

Fixed a rare issue sometimes causing a tackler to freeze after a hit-stick vs. a ball carrier.

Tuning to improve the preservation momentum in physics-based tackles.

Tuning to improve collision on dive tackles that make contact with the ball carrier’s upper leg.

Tuning to improve player-falls on collisions between ball carriers and defenders.

Superstar Mode (PS5, Xbox Series X|S & PC only) – Madden 25 Title Update 2.5

General stability improvements.

Online H2H Ranked – Madden 25 Title Update 2.5

General stability fixes.

Presentation – Madden 25 Title Update 2.5

Tuned pre-snap field of view in Standard gameplay camera to more closely resemble MADDEN NFL 24.

Added gameplay camera called Standard Alternate that resembles the default gameplay camera in EA SPORTS College Football 25.

Art – Madden 25 Title Update 2.5

Texans Uniform and field fixes

Chiefs Uniform updates to pants stripes

New Facemasks added: Speedflex Robot Jagged Speedflex JR Cross Axiom 2 Bar Jagged Axiom 3 Bar Double Axiom 3 Bar Jagged Double Axiom 3 Bar LB Jagged Double Axiom Robot Jagged Axiom Robot RB Jagged F7 Robot Jagged F7 Robot Jagged 2 F7 Robot Jagged 3 F7 JR Cross F7 808 F7 Robot 808 F7 2 Bar Jagged Vicis Zero2 Robot Jagged Vicis Zero 2 Robot 808 Vicis Zero 2 808 Vicis Zero 2 Robot Trench



Audio – Madden 25 Title Update 2.5

Added new commentary from Brock Huard, Kate Scott, and Mike Tirico. Additionally.

Fixed an issue where commentary would incorrectly reference the game location. Additionally.

Fixed an issue where commentary would mention a missed PAT for every subsequent kickoff by that same kicker. Additionally.

Fixed an issue where commentary would not be interrupted by a successful 2-point conversion. Additionally.

Fixed an issue where commentary would incorrectly mention how the previous drive concluded coming out of super sim. Additionally.

Fixed an issue where incorrect commentary would be heard for a single season receiving touchdowns record. Additionally.

Fixed an issue where commentary would incorrectly reference the score differential at the end of a game. Additionally.

Fixed an issue where MADDEN theme song would continue to play after selecting Resume Activity on the PlayStation 5 home screen. Additionally.

Overall, biggest addition to this update is the addition of the ability to save custom audibles. Essentially, this allows you to save your favorite audibles so that it's much easier to set up in future situations. Furthermore, EA Sports also recently added this feature to their other football title, College Football 25.

However, the update also makes several art and presentation improvements. The updates to uniforms and new facemask options increase the depth of the game's customization.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the Madden 25 Title Update 2.5. We hope some of the improvements here fix any issues you encountered so far. Additionally, we look forward to saving our own custom audibles to make things more convenient for our offenses moving forward.

Lastly, for more gaming and NFL news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.