The Madden 25 Week 11 Roster Update Release date arrives later this week, giving players access to the most up-to-date NFL rosters to use in-game. Typically, these updates focus on trades, free agent signings, and player ratings, among other roster changes. However, they do not make any gameplay changes, balancing updates, or bug fixes. Nevertheless, updating the rosters allows you to use rosters that reflect the current NFL season. Therefore, let's look at the Madden 25 Week 11 Roster Update Release Date.

Madden 25 Week 11 Roster Update Release Date

Expand Tweet

We expect the Madden 25 Week 11 Roster Update Release Date to arrive on Thursday, November 14th. The update will likely come shortly before the Philadelphia Eagles host the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football. EA Sports usually releases their roster updates around this particular time of the week, though there have been exceptions.

Additionally, check out our guide on how to update rosters in Madden 25. Overall, the process takes just moments, but does require an internet connection to complete. Once you finish downloading the update, you'll have the latest Madden 25 rosters from EA Sports.

Four Teams are on bye this week, including the Giants and Panthers, who just duked it out in Germany on Sunday. Although both of their seasons seem to be over, the Panthers have won two in a row since Bryce Young came off the bench. Although the Giants lost, they move one spot closer to the first overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft. Will they take a new signal-caller like Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders?

The other two teams on bye this week include both the Buccaneers and the Cardinals. Tampa Bay has now lost four in a row, but they're still in second place in the NFC South. Luckily for them, the Saints defeated the Falcons, keeping the Bucs in contention to reclaim the NFC South.

Week 11 begins with the Philadelphia Eagles hosting the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football. Both teams will fight for the top spot of the NFC East, as the Cowboys and Giants' seasons seem over at this point. Additionally, both the Eagles and Commanders are hoping to claim the No. 1 seed as they're not too far behind the Detroit Lions. We look forward to seeing Jayden Daniels take on an Eagles' defense that forced five turnovers last week.

The first matchup on Sunday we really look forward to seeing is the Green Bay Packers taking on the Chicago Bears. However, Chicago's offense has been atrocious these last two weeks, only scoring 12 total points in the last two games. The Packers have been dominating the Bears for some time now, with a 50-19 record against Chicago since 1990.

Another great divisional battle to look out for will take place in Pittsburgh this weekend as the Steelers host the Ravens. Russell Wilson has yet to lose his first game as a Steeler, but he'll face his toughest opponent yet. Baltimore's dynamic duo of Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson are making Defensive coordinators have sleepless nights.

Lastly, week 11 concludes with a showdown in Texas, as the Texans visit the Cowboys in Dallas. With Cooper Rush set to start again for the Cowboys, he'll look to improve from an awful Week 10 outing against the Eagles. The Texans, meanwhile, would like to end an ugly two-game losing streak this Sunday.

Overall, that includes everything we know so far about the Madden 25 Week 11 Roster Update Release Date. Feel free to check out some of our Madden 25 guides on passing, catching, and kicking the ball.

For more gaming and NFL news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.