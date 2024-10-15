The Madden 25 Week 7 Roster Update Release date arrives later this week, giving players access to updated NFL rosters to use in-game. Generally, these updates focus on trades, player ratings FA Signings, and other roster changes. However, they typically do not focus on gameplay updates or bug fixes. Regardless, updating the rosters has been a feature in the series for a long time. Without further ado, let's look at the Madden 25 Week 7 Roster Update Release Date.

Madden 25 Week 7 Roster Update Release Date

The Madden 25 Week 7 Roster Update Release Date is expected to arrive on Thursday, October 17th. The update will likely come shortly before the Saints host the Broncos on Thursday Night Football. EA Sports typically releases their roster updates around this time of the week, though there have been exceptions.

Additionally, check out our guide on how to update rosters in Madden 25. Overall, the process takes only moments, but requires an internet connection to complete. Once you finish downloading the update, you'll have the latest Madden 25 rosters from EA Sports.

Both the Bears and Cowboys will get some rest this weekend, as they're the only two teams on BYE this week. Caleb William's powerful performance in London is sparking hope for Chicago fans. His four-touchdown performance with nearly 80% of passes completed turned out being one of the best QB performances of the week.

As for the Cowboys, a Bye week could not have come at a better time. Now 0-3 at home this season, the Cowboys must find a way to contain this catastrophic nightmare they find themselves in. Fortunately, with Washington's week 6 loss to the Ravens, the NFC East is still tightly contested.

Week 7 begins with a Broncos-Saints matchup on TNF. It also marks an interesting rookie QB battle between Bo Nix and Spencer Rattler. Nix has played relatively better these last two weeks, but has struggled to help this Broncos' offense become more efficient. Rattler played well in the second quarter against the Buccaneers, but was otherwise pretty silent.

Another exciting headline will be Eagles' RB Saquon Barkley, who faces his former team, the New York Giants, this Sunday. Barkley has been on a roll this year, though he struggled against a tough Cleveland defense. Meanwhile, New York's defense has allowed 116.3 rushing yards per game this season, which ranks 15th in the league. Another interesting fact is that Jalen Hurts is 1-3 in Metlife in his career. In two of those losses, he's thrown 6 total interceptions.

Finally, Week 7 ends with two Monday Night Football Games. The Baltimore Ravens will look to keep their win-streak alive as they head to Tampa Bay. Baker Mayfield and the Bucs are coming off a big win, but the signal-caller will need to be more careful, as he threw three interceptions last week.

Then, the Los Angeles Chargers will take a trip to Arizona, where they'll face the Cardinals. The Chargers will look to build on their success after snapping a two-game losing streak. The Cardinals, meanwhile, will try to get back to .500 as the NFC West Race is still close.

Overall, that includes everything we know so far about the Madden 25 Week 7 Roster Update Release Date. Feel free to check out some of our Madden 25 guides on passing, catching, and kicking the ball. We look forward to another action-packed week full of surprises.

