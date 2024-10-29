The Madden 25 Week 9 Roster Update Release date arrives this week, giving players up-to-date NFL rosters to use in-game. For the most part, these updates focus on player ratings, trades, Free Agent signings, and other roster changes. However, they usually do not focus on gameplay updates or bug fixes. Nevertheless, updating the in-game rosters has been a feature in the series for years now. Let's look at the Madden 25 Week 9 Roster Update Release Date without further ado.

Madden 25 Week 9 Roster Update Release Date

We expect the Madden 25 Week 9 Roster Update Release Date should arrive on Thursday, October 31st. The update will likely come shortly before the New York Jets host the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football. EA Sports typically releases their roster updates around this time of the week, though there have been exceptions.

Additionally, visit our guide on how to update rosters in Madden 25. Overall, the process takes just a few moments, but does require an internet connection to complete. Once you finish downloading the update, you'll have the latest Madden 25 rosters from EA Sports.

The Pittsburgh Steelers and San Francisco 49ers get some much-needed rest this weekend as they have a bye this weekend. The 49ers in particular need the rest, as they've been dealing with multiple injuries throughout the season. The Steelers will take a break before heading to Washington to take on the 6-2 Commanders.

Week 9 kicks off with the 2-6 New York Jets hosting the 6-2 Houston Texans. This time last year, New York was 4-3 under QB Zach Wilson and HC Robert Saleh. Aaron Rodgers has already matched Wilson's INT total from last year in just eight weeks as the Jets' offense is still struggling. However, there's still time for things to turn around, and maybe we'll see more from players like Davante Adams and Haason Reddick moving forward.

The Texans survived another scare from the Colts, mostly due to Anthony Richardson's inability to play QB. But Houston remains one of the strongest teams in the league under HC DeMeco Ryans. And with young players like C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson Jr. continuing to play well, there's still plenty of reasons to be optimistic.

Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins head back to Buffalo for revenge this week against the Bills. Tagovailoa suffered a concussion the last time these two met, which once again sparked the debate of whether or not he should retire. This time around, the Dolphins will hope to see their QB make a statement in a big win against their divisional rival.

We're also interested in seeing Browns' QB Jameis Winston, who delivered one of his best career performances in the team's win over the Ravens. This week, he'll face a tough Chargers' defense which ranks fifth in least amount of yards allowed this season.

Week 9 ends with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visiting the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs. Missing both Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, the Buccaneers' offense understandably struggled last week in their loss to Atlanta. However, Kansas City has only won two of their seven games by two scores. Perhaps there's a chance for Tampa Bay to earn a win in an unexpected place?

Overall, that includes everything we know so far about the Madden 25 Week 9 Roster Update Release Date. Feel free to check out some of our Madden 25 guides on passing, catching, and kicking the ball.

For more gaming and NFL news, visit ClutchPoints.