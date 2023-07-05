The Madden NFL Mobile Seasonal Rollover is on the way, With Madden NFL 24 Mobile releasing soon. EA Sports uploaded a blog post that mentions everything new with the seasonal rollover for the game.

While Madden NFL 24 is on the way, fans can play the mobile version to help pass the time, when it launches. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming Madden NFL 24 Mobile Seasonal Rollover.

Madden NFL 24 Mobile Release Date – August 10th, 2023

The app releases on Thursday, August 10th, 2023 for Android and iOS devices. Those who've played Madden NFL 23 Mobile will be able to transfer over some of their content to the new game:

Cash, Coins, Weight, and TP

All currencies and token will transfer to Madden NFL 24 mobile. Both Madden Cash coin balances won't be affected, so you'll be happy to know you won't lose anything in that regard. Additionally, Level Tokens, Weights, and Training Points will also transfer and can be used right away.

This leaves trophies, the only currency that won't be transferring to the next installment. According to EA Sports, they will be “phased out” in the next game.

Modes & Features

All returning users will gain immediate access to the competitive modes at launch. The Weight room is going to remain open for those who purchased it and unlocked the boost levels. However, any active weight room boosts in 23 will not transfer to 24. Potential new modes or journeys might require participation depending on the unlock requirements.

Players and OVRs

All Madden NFL 23 Mobile players will transfer to 24 at whichever rarity and level they are at. For example, a A rare Level 4 will remain a rare Level 4. All Madden Mobile 23 player OVRs will be adjusted to a base OVR for the next game. Here's a list to help explain:

MADDEN NFL 23 MOBILE MADDEN NFL 24 MOBILE UC 67 RARE 75 EPIC 84 ICONIC 94 ICONIC FOIL & MARVEL 95 MADDEN MAX 97 MADDEN MAX FOIL 99

Reveal Schedule

EA Sports has partnered with multiple content creators to livestream the game, showcasing everything new up until the game's launch. Additionally, they will release more Gridiron notes to discuss new features and design process.

Here's the schedule for the EA Deep Dives:

7/7 – Art & Visuals

7/14 – Coaches & Playbooks

7/21 – Webstore

7/25 – Point Attack

7/28 – Leagues & Competitive

8/4 – Collections

8/8 – Base Content & TOTW

8/9 – Promos & 10th Anniversary

8/10 – Deep Dive Recap + Launch

And here's the schedule for the Content Creator Teases:

7/6 Thursday 3:30 PM ET = iLogicsHD

7/13 Thursday 8:00 PM ET = The_215

7/20 Thursday 8:00 PM ET = Phfredd

7/24 Monday 8:00 PM ET = Zystin

7/27 Thursday 8:00 PM ET = 3rd&Run

8/3 Thursday 8:00 PM ET = LightningLotus

8/7 Monday 8:00 PM ET = Even_fl0w

8/8 Tuesday 8:00 PM ET = karltonMM

8/9 Wednesday 8:00 PM ET = Noob_213

For more information on Madden NFL 24 Mobile and Madden NFL 24, visit ClutchPoints Gaming.