Madden NFL 24's reveal trailer has arrived. While there's no confirmed release date or new gameplay features announced, we did get to learn a few things. Let's hop right in and discuss what we saw.

Also mentioned is the return of two game modes, as well as new technologies being used to make the game. Below is the reveal trailer, showcasing gameplay.

FieldSense & SAPIEN Technology

While the trailer didn't show in-depth gameplay footage, the description of the video explained a few things you might've missed.

First is the improvements to FieldSense™, but there also seems to be a new factor called SAPIEN technology. FieldSense was introduced in Madden NFL 23 and gives players more control over their passing, catching, and tackling with improved animations.

The new SAPIEN technology allows for a more accurate, anatomically correct player build that's closer to real life than before. The way players are built and move should be more authentic to the real experience. We get to see a glimpse of how this works, especially when watching Eagles QB Jalen Hurts scramble out of the pocket.

Mike Mahar, Senior Producer of Madden NFL, spoke about the technological improvements. “We set a new foundation for football gameplay with the introduction of FieldSENSE last year, which was one of the best-selling years in Madden NFL franchise history, and we're going even deeper in the areas our fans want most in Madden NFL 24”

Superstar Mode Story and Mini-Games

For those who own the next-gen copies of Madden NFL 24, you're in luck. For the first time since Madden NFL 13, Superstar Mode is returning along with min-games. The mode had been absent as it merged with franchise mode and online leagues.

It allows you to control a single-player rather than an entire team with the goal of being inducted into the Pro Footballl Hall Of Fame. Hopefully Superstar mode will have cutscenes similar to the ones we've seen in games like NBA 2K, or in the upcoming F1 23's Braking Point 2. It would also be nice too if this meant things like pre or post game interviews.

Mini Games are also returning to Madden NFL, but to what capacity we're still unsure. Will they be playable online? How many mini-games will there be? Will they be added to the game over time or all at launch? Will The Gauntlet also make its return?

According to Mahar, the developers have “added more ways to play with mini-games and Superstar, more realism through FieldSENSE, deeper immersion with dozens of foundational football improvements and the introduction of SAPIEN Technology – all of which bring the game closer to what fans see from the NFL.”

Unfortunately for PS4 and Xbox One players, they will not have access to any of the new modes. While this is a bummer for many, we hope this means that Superstar and Mini-Games are more than just game modes, and breathe some life into the series.

Crossplay has also been confirmed for PC players. Now all next-gen players, including PC gamers, can take it out on the turf.

Our Reaction

We're going to level with you here. The Madden NFL series has suffered in terms of quality for some time now. While many old features get removed, only a few of them seem to return and for a limited time. You can't create a team or stadium. Coaching, team, and player management have felt bare bones for quite some time, and Ultimate Team has become the priority of development.

We can't say judge game based on a trailer that's barely over a minute, but we can be skeptical, given the recent releases.

Madden NFL 24 is surely to have more information releasing soon in the next month or so, and we hope they show much more. If the game is supposed to be a “make or break” project for management, then there can't just be “steps in the right direction”. New tackling and catching animations sure are nice, but it's not enough to win us over.

Everything, from presentation, on-and-off field interactions, and gameplay should be enhanced. We'd also like to see more personalities than just the commentators and sideline reporter. Imagine if Madden NFL 10's Halftime Show returned as well with the tech these developers have today. It would be wild to see.

Madden NFL 24's Superstar mode shouldn't just be franchise mode copied and pasted. Mini Games shouldn't also be the only feature to return. The NFL is the U.S.A.'s most popular sport, so more should be done to honor it.

Overall, we don't hate the game (it's not even out yet), but we're not going to praise a product with a bad recent history just because of a new trailer. However, we do hope Madden NFL 24 brings back some of the glory the older titles had.

Madden NFL 24: Pre-Order Details

Players who pre-order Madden NFL 24 Deluxe Edition get access to the following:

3 Day Early Access

4600 Madden Points

EA Dual Entitlement

Josh Allen Elite Player Item (MUT)

NFL Marble Bills Gear

Choice of 2 strategy items (Offense & Defense)

*Limited Time Offer – AKA Player (Must be pre-ordered by July 22nd)

For those who pre-order the standard edition, you'll receive:

Josh Allen Elite Player Item (MUT)

NFL Marble Bills Gear

Choice of 2 strategy items (Offense & Defense)

Again, since there is no release date, we'll guess that the game will release in August. Since players must have pre-ordered the Deluxe Edition by July 22nd, it must mean that it won't come out until at least after July.

You can pre-order Madden NFL 24 here.

For more updates on Madden NFL 24 and its release date, check out ClutchPoints Gaming.