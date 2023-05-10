New content is dropping this week for Madden Ultimate Team in the form of the Backyard Ballers release II, as well as a new Ultimate Legends release.

The News was unveiled during the final Good Morning Madden Twitch Stream of the season.

Backyard Ballers Release II

For those who don’t know, Backyard Ballers (BYB) is a program in Ultimate Team that changes the game up by switching player positions. It began in Madden NFL 22, and the tradition will continue into this year’s title. The program started on May 4th, with the next wave of players dropping on Thursday, May 11th.

Whether it’s Mike Evans playing LOLB, or Jordan Love playing WR, the game will completely change with players looking for the right roster build.

How It Works

Players can be earned the same way as before. They can be unlocked by opening packs or sets, or by progressing through the BYB Field Pass.

Player Position Changes

Here are some of the available players and their overalls that can be unlocked right now with MUT BYB:

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes –> Strong Safety OVR: 92 SPD: 90 TAK: 88 POW: 80 MCV: 91 ZCV: 89

Tennessee Titans QB Malik Willis –> Kicker OVR: 94 KPW: 93 KAC: 91 SPD: 94 THP: 90 SAC: 86

Atlanta Falcons Tight End Kyle Pitts –> Right Outside Linebacker OVR: 94 SPD: 91 TAK: 88 BSH: 84 PMV: 60 FMV: 74



For the full list of player stats, you can check out the Good Morning Madden Stream here, which starts at about five minutes and thirty seconds into the stream.

Ultimate Legends Release – 05/13

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

This week also marks a new wave in Madden Ultimate Legends (UL), which releases on Saturday, May 13th.

How it Works

The UL program replaces the Legends program of old, but the concept is still the same. It adds legendary players throughout the NFL’s past who are not available to use in the regular game. Players can be unlocked via solos, packs or sets, and all come with a high Overall rating. They also come with AP abilities that’ll help push your team over the edge to victory.

Who’s Available Right Now?

The next wave of UL players will be unveiled later this week, but here are some you can collect right now as part of last week’s collection

Arizona Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald OVR: 99 SPD: 98 JMP: 99 CTH: 99 CIT: 99 SPC: 99



Buffalo Bills DE Bruce Smith OVR: 99 SPD: 95 ACC: 99 STR: 98 TAK: 98 PRC: 98



Philadelphia Eagles QB Donovan McNabb OVR: 99 SPD: 94 THP: 98 SAC: 97 MAC: 97 DAC: 95



What’s Next For Madden NFL 23?

It seems unlikely that any major changes are coming, as EA sports is now preparing for the next iteration of the Madden NFL Franchise, 24. The game will release in August, one month prior to the NFL regular season for 2023-2024. There’s not much more in terms of new content, but the BYB and UL programs should give gamers something new to look forward to every week.

Will These Programs Return In Madden NFL 24?

There is currently no answer as to whether these programs will return in the next installment. Considering the success of Madden Ultimate Team and how lucrative it is for EA Sports, it seems likely that they will return in some form. They may be named differently, or an entirely new program may be substituted to change things up. With low critic and user reviews and EA Sports calling Madden 24 a “Make or Break” for the company, the hope is that the developers can bring something new and exciting for both the main game and Ultimate Team players.