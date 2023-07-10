Madonna is out and about. The singer was spotted taking a walk in NYC, following her medical emergency last month. The bacterial infection, which caused her hospitalization, led to the cancellation of her world tour. But now it seems she's on the road to recovery, per TMZ.

Madonna walked around her area of the Upper East Side wearing sunglasses and a big hat. It's clear she's not ready to fire up her world tour, but she is doing better.

The news of her hospitalization came to the public consciousness on June 28. Guy Oseary, her manager and producer shared the news on Instagram. “On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which lead to a several day stay in the ICU,” he wrote. “Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected.”

“At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour,” the statement continued. Madonna was about to kick off her Celebration World Tour in July, commemorating the 40-year anniversary of her career. The 84-date global trek was expected to start on July 15 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver.

“We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”

Before her hospitalization, Madonna was discussing her health.

“Let me be really honest with you – I used to be, like, a fitness/workout maniac,” she said. “You probably know that right? … During my [2019 Madame X] tour – I don’t know if you’ve noticed it, but I’m limping a lot – I was in more pain than I’ve ever been in in my life. I’m a bionic woman – I had hip replacement surgery.

“So, how do I stay in shape? It’s all in your head … It’s called will, it’s called no one’s gonna stop me, and how I stay in shape is no one’s gonna stop me. And how I stay in shape is I don’t believe in limitations.”