The Orlando Magic are building themselves a nice, young core, which especially bodes well for the team as they may not be too far away from playoff contention. With the likes of Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Markelle Fultz, and Wendell Carter Jr. leading the way, the Magic may be a dark-horse contender to make the postseason next year, especially if their players develop in linear fashion.

Before then, the development of the other newer members of their young core will be of utmost interest to fans and the front office as they take stock of their talent and ability to contribute in the NBA-level during the 2023 NBA Summer League.

Unlike other teams, the Magic will be holding out some of their players who could perhaps use a few more reps against weaker opposition. To that end, Jalen Suggs will not take part during the Summer League. Nevertheless, fans should still be glued to their television when these certain players take the court at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Here are five must-watch prospects for the Magic during the 2023 NBA Summer League.

Anthony Black

The Magic didn't really need to draft a point guard. If anything, that was the position on their roster that needed the least amount of attention, as Markelle Fultz, Jalen Suggs, and Cole Anthony could all perform well at the point. But Anthony Black's talent may have been too much to pass up on — and since it's never a good idea to prioritize fit when drafting, it's hard to rag on the Magic's decision to add to their point guard logjam too much.

At the very least, Black should provide a different dimension to the Magic roster than all of their incumbent point guards. Black is more of a connective, unselfish piece on offense — a willing passer who keeps the ball moving — and someone who can attack the rim with ferocity. During Summer League, it'll be interesting to see just how aggressive Black would be, and whether he begins to take his scoring game up a notch to further accentuate his impeccable feel for the game.

Anthony Black should have plenty of opportunities to handle the rock, and against less-than-stellar opposition, he should be able to dictate the tempo with ease.

Jett Howard

Jett Howard could have gone anywhere from being the 10th pick to the 25th pick of the 2023 NBA Draft, but in the end, the Magic selected Juwan Howard's son with the 11th pick. Howard boasts exceptional size for a shooting guard, and at 6'8, his impressive feel for the game coming off screens should make him a wonderful complement to the likes of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, two more ball-dominant teammates.

In Summer League, Howard's defensive progress and ability to create shots for himself will be something to watch out for. Howard, at this point, is at his best playing alongside more talented playmakers, and in Vegas, he should be right in his wheelhouse playing alongside Anthony Black. But Summer League isn't the time for players to remain in their comfort zones.

Howard must take it upon himself to try and expand his game without disrupting the flow of the offense — and this facet of his game will be crucial in determining just how impactful a player he can be for the nascent Magic.

Caleb Houstan

Caleb Houstan has impressive size for his position, standing at 6'8 with a 6'11 wingspan. Houstan has some nifty physical tools — the problem is that he didn't exactly show too much pop off the dribble or lethal marksmanship from deep off the catch in the 51 games he played with the Magic last season.

Houstan is only 20, though, so it's too early to give up on him even though he shot just 36.3 percent from the field and 33.8 percent from deep last season. During the 2023 NBA Summer League, Houstan should have a golden opportunity in front of him to prove that he belongs in the Magic roster — perhaps even in the rotation if he has truly fleshed out his game.

Au'Diese Toney

Au'Diese Toney, a player who went undrafted in 2022 after three years in Pittsburgh and one year in Arkansas, is far from a household name. He didn't exactly light the world on fire during college, so he spent the entirety of the 2022-23 season in the G-League playing for the Magic's affiliate.

Toney didn't shoot the ball particularly well during the G-League showcase cup, but during the regular season, he became a much more efficient scorer. He shot almost 56 percent from the field (38 percent from deep), albeit on limited attempts, while playing 20.9 minutes per game.

Only 23 years old, perhaps Toney could find another scoring gear in him — allowing him to maybe latch onto the team on a two-way contract.

Kai Sotto

It's not too often that a basketball-crazed nation's entire hopes and dreams rest on a single person. But in the case of the Philippines, they have not seen a full-blooded Filipino come as close to making the NBA as Kai Sotto has done when he made the Magic's 2023 NBA Summer League roster.

Sotto is a 7'3 center who has shown some ability to score from outside the paint. But he may be too slow to keep up with Summer League opposition, especially when guarding in space. He isn't too strong when finishing on the interior as well, as he prefers to finish with finesse.

Nevertheless, given how in love Filipinos are with the sport of basketball, expect their population of around 114 million to relentlessly cheer on Kai Sotto while egging on Dylan Murphy, the Magic's Summer League coach, to put their beloved compatriot on the court for as often as possible.