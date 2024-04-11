The Orlando Magic are on the road to take on the Philadelphia 76ers Friday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Magic-76ers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Magic are 46-34 this season, and they sit in fifth place in the Eastern Conference right now. However, they are just two games ahead of the eighth-place team. With two games remaining in the season, the Magic need to win at least one of them if they want to stay out of the Play-In games. Orlando who has lost to the 76ers in both games this season. In those two games, Jalen Suggs leads the team with 18.0 points per game. Paolo Banchero has averaged 16.5 points per game, 8.5 rebounds, and 5.0 assists in the two games, as well. Franz Wagner did not play on Wednesday, so he is questionable for the game Friday.
The 76ers are 45-35 this season, and they are in seventh place in the Eastern Conference. With two games remaining, the 76ers sit two games back of the fourth-place team. With Joel Embiid back, the 76ers can make their way out of a Play-In spot. Against the Magic this season, Embiid has played one game, but he dropped 36 points, seven rebounds, and four steals in that game. Tyrese Maxey has scored 27.5 points per game against the Magic this season. Maxey will be questionable for Friday's game as he sat out Tuesday with injury.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Magic-76ers Odds
Orlando Magic: +6.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +225
Philadelphia 76ers: -6.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -275
Over: 211 (-110)
Under: 211 (-110)
How to Watch Magic vs. 76ers
Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT
TV: Bally Sports Florida, NBC Sports Philadelphia
Why The Magic Could Cover The Spread/Win
Orlando has to find a way to contain Embiid. If they can't do that, they have to contain everyone else. Orlando is fourth in the NBA in scoring defense as they allow less than 110 points per game. They have to be at their best defensively in this game. When the Magic allow less than 115 points this season, they are 39-15. The 76ers do have Embiid, but they could be without Maxey, and the Magic already play tough defense. If they can keep the 76ers under 115 points, they will be able to cover this spread on the road.
Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread/Win
The 76ers have Joel Embiid back on the court and they really missed him. Philadelphia is 30-8 with Embiid on the court this season. They have also won all four of their games since he returned. He has been dominant in those four games, as well. Embiid has scored 30.0 points per game to go along with 8.3 rebounds. He has returned to being an MVP-caliber player immediately and that will pay off in this game. If he can continue to play well, the 76ers will continue their winning streak.
Final Magic-76ers Prediction & Pick
This game has a simple answer for me. The 76ers with Joel Embiid automatically become one of the best teams in the NBA. They have Embiid in this game, and they have beaten the Magic twice already. Pair that with the Magic's road struggles, and my pick for the game is the 76ers to win straight up.
Final Magic-76ers Prediction & Pick: 76ers ML (-275)