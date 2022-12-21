By Guilherme Hiray Leal · 4 min read

The Orlando Magic entered the 2022-23 NBA season full of expectations. Mostly due to this year’s No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero, the team had a lot more eyes on it. While things are still taking shape in Florida, it seems the Magic will once again be in the lottery. Due to this transitional period in the franchise, it would not be a surprise to see some trades coming soon. With the 2023 NBA trade deadline approaching in under two months, here are some Magic trade deadline predictions.

The Magic are currently 11-21 and 13th in the Eastern Conference standings. However, the team is showing some promise. In December, Orlando had a six-game winning streak, including two wins against the reigning East champions, the Boston Celtics.

Still, it looks like Orlando will finish in the bottom 10 of the league, and thus the top 10 of the 2023 NBA Draft. Because of that, the front office might be exploring some moves involving some veterans from the roster. With that being said, here are some early Magic predictions for the 2023 NBA trade deadline.

3. Mo Bamba gains the most interest around the league but stays in Orlando

One of the most surprising moves of Orlando’s offseason was certainly re-signing Mo Bamba. Just days after not extending a qualifying offer, the Magic and the center agreed to a two-year, $20.6 million deal with 2023-24 not fully guaranteed.

In four years with the team, Bamba only managed to get a spot in the starting five last season. He started in 69 out of the 71 games he appeared in. The big man ended up recording the best numbers of his career with 10.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks.

However, with the addition of Banchero and the emergence of Bol Bol, Bamba’s role has decreased. From 25.7 minutes a night last season, he is down to 19 in 2022-23. Also, he has come off the bench in 21 out of the 26 games he played.

Because of that, it is possible some contenders reach out to the Magic about the former Texas Longhorn. Teams with a lack of depth at the center position could use Bamba’s rebounding as well as his 3-point shooting. This should make him one of the main names in the trade market. However, Orlando won’t trade him away as Bamba is still young and Bol has a history of injuries.

2. Magic trade Gary Harris away

After dealing with injuries for most of his NBA career, Gary Harris had one of his healthiest seasons in 2021-22. He played in 61 games, averaging 11.1 points and shooting 38.4 percent from beyond the arc. That earned him a new contract with the Magic; a two-year, $26 million deal.

The problem is that he suffered another injury and has only played in six games this season. Still, when healthy, Harris is an important bench contributor with his 3-point shooting abilities.

Even with his most recent injury, the shooting guard should gain some interest around the league. His experience and outside scoring ability should be valuable for some teams who are still battling for a playoff spot.

What makes Harris an even more intriguing option is that his 2023-24 salary is fully non-guaranteed. So, if he does not play at all or underperforms, his new team would not compromise its salary cap for the future.

Expect him to get traded to a playoff contender where he could show some flashes of his best form. At the very least, he should have a new home by the end of the season and provide some leadership in the locker room.

1. Orlando and Terrence Ross agree on a buyout

A longtime Magic player, Terrence Ross has been involved in rumors since the team traded All-Star Nikola Vučević away. At age 31, the former Raptor seems to be in a different direction from what the organization is going for. While Orlando aims to rebuild and develop youngsters, Ross is probably aiming to play for a contender in the final years of his career.

In 2022-23, he is having his worst numbers since his rookie season. He is averaging 8.3 points and just taking 7.7 shots per contest. Still, his 36.6 percent clip from 3-point range could help teams such as the Los Angeles Lakers or Miami Heat, who are struggling in that area.

On an expiring deal worth $11.5 million, teams might not be willing to give up too much to acquire him. In the end, they could wait until the offseason and sign him to a more friendly deal in exchange for nothing.

Because of that, the prediction is that the Magic won’t be able to find a trade for Ross. However, as a sign of respect for his years with the franchise, Orlando will agree to a buyout with him. That way, Ross will have full control over the remainder of his 2022-23 season. He will then probably sign for the veteran minimum with a strong team in playoff contention, and the Magic will clear a roster spot for a younger piece.