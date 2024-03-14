In an electrifying display of skill and strategy, Magic Gaming solidified its status as one of the premier teams in the NBA 2K League, executing a flawless 3-0 series sweep against T-Wolves Gaming in the SLAM OPEN 3v3 bracket play. This victory extends Orlando's winning streak to four games, a remarkable turnaround following their initial two losses at the season's start.
Magic Gaming Sets The Stage For Series Sweep Over T-Wolves Gaming
The series opener set the tone for Magic Gaming's dominance, with the team leading from start to finish in a 23-19 victory over T-Wolves Gaming. Joshua “unguardable” Hunter, Magic Gaming's point guard, delivered an exceptional performance, going 7-for-8 from the floor to score a game-high 15 points. His synergy with big man Ashton “LowkeyGodlike” Agredano was evident, as the latter contributed five points, three rebounds, and five assists, including a game-winning 3-pointer from a pass by unguardable. This dynamic duo's performance underscored their preparedness and determination to win.
Magic Gaming's head coach and general manager, Jonah Edwards, emphasized the team's mindset coming into the series, “We knew this series was going to be very emotional. We were very intentional about trying to come out and just make them work for everything.” Edwards' strategy clearly paid dividends, as his team maintained control throughout the series.
Magic Gaming Secures Commanding Victory In Game 2 And Rallies In Game 3
Continuing their dominant performance, Magic Gaming never trailed in Game 2, securing a 21-8 victory. Unguardable once again proved instrumental, leading the game in points (13) and assists (four). Julian “Jboolin” Manzanares, Magic Gaming's small forward and the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NBA 2K League Draft, also made a significant impact with six points and two steals. The team's defensive strategy effectively neutralized T-Wolves Gaming's point guard, Damian “tutak” Tutak, holding him scoreless.
Jboolin shared insights into their game plan against Tutak, “I’m not going to lie in Game 2, I was telling my team ‘I know tutak a little bit, just let me die.’ Don’t give up the free cuts and slips, and let me work tutak one-one-one.” This personal matchup added an intriguing layer to the contest, showcasing the depth of strategy in the NBA 2K League.
Game 3 tested Magic Gaming's resilience, as they faced their first deficit in the series. However, they quickly overcame this challenge, rallying to a 22-18 victory and completing the sweep. Unguardable and LowkeyGodlike again led the charge, demonstrating their ability to perform under pressure.
Gearing Up for the Sunshine State Showdown in SLAM OPEN Play
Reflecting on the team's growth, Edwards noted, “It’s clear that we’ve improved a lot on both ends (of the floor) to be honest… Our communication on defense has improved significantly since the first evening… And just taking our points. We don’t have to overhunt the 3-point line. We have incredible shooters and shot makers.”
Looking ahead, Magic Gaming is set to continue its quest in the SLAM OPEN bracket play, facing off against Heat Check Gaming in a much-anticipated Sunshine State battle. Scheduled for Thursday at 8:15 PM ET, this matchup promises to be another showcase of Magic Gaming's strategic prowess and individual talent. With their current form, Magic Gaming is a team to watch as they aim to extend their winning streak and cement their position as a powerhouse in the NBA 2K League.
