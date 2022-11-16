Published November 16, 2022

By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

The unranked Michigan State Spartans pulled off an incredible victory Tuesday night, beating the #4 Kentucky Wildcats in double overtime in the first game of the Champions Classic. It’s obviously early in the season, but this can be a defining win for Michigan State. After the game, the most famous Michigan State basketball player of all-time, Magic Earvin Johnson, took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the thrilling win.

“Super win for my MSU Spartans over the #4 ranked Kentucky Wildcats! @MSU Basketball,” he tweeted.

The Spartans needed buckets both at the end of regulation and the first overtime to keep the game going. The second of which illustrated the genius of coach Tom Izzo.

Izzo is a play calling wizard pic.twitter.com/YHfYd1CrtX — Barstool Spartans (@BarstoolMSU) November 16, 2022

Trailing 71-69, Michigan State was inbounding the ball under their basket with 7.6 seconds remaining. Not only did they end up getting a good look to force double overtime, they got a dunk from Malik Hall.

Hall was one of four Michigan State players to finish in double digits. He scored 20 points on 7-for-11 shooting. Joey Hauser led the team with 23 points. Meanwhile, Kentucky’s return of phenom Oscar Tshiebwe was spoiled. It was unknown how many minutes last year’s NCAA Player of the Year would be able to play amid his offseason knee surgery.

Tshiebwe did not disappoint. He dominated the paint for much of the game, finishing with 22 points, 18 rebounds and four blocks in the loss. However, he fouled out late in the first overtime. Without him on the floor, the Wildcats struggled to get good looks as the Spartans pulled away.

If this game was any indicator, Michigan State clearly should be ranked next week.