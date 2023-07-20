The Orlando Magic are going to be a very intriguing team to watch during the 2023-24 NBA season, especially after the step forward they took forward this past year. Increasing their win total by 12 games, head coach Jamahl Mosley has his young group trending in the right direction, especially with last year's first overall pick Paolo Banchero leading the charge.

After bringing back Moritz Wagner and signing veteran Joe Ingles in free agency, the Magic have pretty much finalized their roster for the 2023-24 season and on Thursday, they brought back yet another member of last year's squad.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Magic have agreed to a two-way contract with Admiral Schofield. Beginning the season on a two-way contract in Orlando, Schofield had his contract converted to a standard deal for the remainder of the season in February.

Drafted 42nd overall in 2019 by the Philadelphia 76ers, Schofield began his NBA career with the Washington Wizards. He has spent the last two seasons as a member of the Magic, splitting time between the NBA team and their G League affiliates, the Lakeland Magic.

Despite only averaging 4.0 points and 2.0 rebounds per game in 75 total games with the Magic the last two seasons, Schofield has always been a tough-minded forward who the team obviously enjoys having around.

While he's not expected to hold a big role on Orlando's bench, Schofield joins Kevon Harris on a two-way deal with the Magic for the upcoming season. Due to the league's new CBA rules, teams are now permitted to have three players with two-way contracts on their roster instead of only two. The Magic have yet to utilize their third spot, but will likely look to bring in a player who stood out during NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

Going 34-48 this past season, the Magic definitely have to be pleased with where they are at as a franchise. Eight players on their roster are currently still on their rookie contracts and Orlando is one of the youngest teams in the entire league. As they continue to develop, the Magic could very much turn themselves into a team that can contend for a spot in the Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament as early as this upcoming year.