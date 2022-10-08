Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs had to be helped off the court and into the locker room on Friday after a scary collision during their preseason game against the Dallas Mavericks.

According to Tim MacMahon of ESPN, Suggs crashed with Dorian Finney-Smith in the first quarter of the contest and appeared to hurt his left leg. The Magic’s athletic trainers were quick to check on the youngster as he was taken off the floor.

Video replays of the incident, however, showed Suggs seemingly hyperextending his knee awkwardly before colliding with Finney-Smith and falling to the floor. Furthermore, as Suggs headed to the locker room, broadcasters mentioned how he is unable to put any weight on his left knee.

Jalen Suggs is helped to the locker room with an apparent left leg injury. Prayers up for Jalen 🙏pic.twitter.com/HUlx2Cpa2H — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 8, 2022

Jalen Suggs was helped back to the locker room with an apparent leg injury Hope he's ok 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Fnn5p5ni6p — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 8, 2022

The severity of the injury is unknown, but the Magic and their fan base are surely hoping it is not as significant as it initially looked like. Seeing Jalen Suggs hold his left knee in pain and unable to walk on his own power is definitely a concerning sight.

Suggs had a solid rookie season with the Magic, and there are high expectations he’ll have a breakout campaign along with his fellow 2021 lottery pick Franz Wagner this 2022-23. He averaged 11.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists in his first year in Orlando.

Considering how the injury looked, Suggs is expected to undergo a number of tests to determine the extent of the problem. If he ends up missing a significant time, the Magic will have to rely on Cole Anthony and RJ Hampton to carry the point guard duties for the team.