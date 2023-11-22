The Magic welcomed Jalen Suggs back from a knee injury and he gave a very heartfelt tribute to the fans after the game.

The Orlando Magic have been one of the surprise teams of the 2023-24 NBA season so far. They are currently 9-5 and on a four game win streak. Compared to last season, the Magic did not reach nine wins until their 29th game of the year. At that point they already had 20 losses. Magic guard Jalen Suggs recently returned from a one game absence due to a knee injury. The Magic also returned home on Tuesday against the Toronto Raptors after a four game road trip. Following the win against the Raptors, Suggs dropped a heap of praise, via Bally Sports Florida, on Magic fans in the building.

"The energy in here was electric. I was very excited to get back home. I missed Amway; I missed this city; I missed these fans…" 🎙 Jalen Suggs pic.twitter.com/0n4uYludJD — Bally Sports Florida & Bally Sports Sun (@BallySportsFL) November 22, 2023

“It was great, the energy in here was electric. I was very excited to get back home. I missed Amway, I missed this city, I missed these fans. It was a long road trip,” Suggs said. “It's been a long start to the season, we've been away from here. So to get back in here, get a win like that, everybody contributed, everybody came together and we had a great win.”

Jalen Suggs is in his third season now with the Magic after they made him the No. 5 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. He's back to being a full time starter after coming off the bench for most of last season. He's been averaging 12.4 points per game, 4.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.1 steals with splits of 41.2 percent shooting from the field, 34 percent shooting from the three point line and 82.5 percent shooting from the free throw line.