With training camp approaching in less than two weeks, the Magic made several roster moves on Thursday night, signing guards Mac McClung, Javonte Smart, and Ethan Thompson to Exhibit 10 deals, as announced by President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman. The terms of the deals are not disclosed per team policy.

The 6’2” McClung played and started in 27 games last season with the Osceola Magic of the NBA G League, averaging a league-leading 25.7 points, 6.6 assists, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.26 steals in 35.4 minutes per game.

Mac McClung returns to the NBA with the Orlando Magic

He shot an impressive 50.9% from the field, 39.6% from three-point range, and 84.3% from the free throw line.

McClung was named the 2023-24 NBA G League Most Valuable Player and earned All-NBA G League First Team honors. During NBA All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis, McClung also won the Slam Dunk contest for the second straight year.

Undrafted by any NBA team, McClung has appeared in four regular season games with the Chicago Bulls, the Los Angeles Lakers, and the Philadelphia 76ers, averaging 8.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.5 assists in 16.3 minutes per game.

Additionally, he has played in 86 NBA G League games, starting 82 of them, with teams including South Bay, Windy City, Delaware, and Osceola. In the G League, he averages 21.9 points, 6.2 assists, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.21 steals in 32.1 minutes per game, while shooting 51.0% from the field, 41.5% from beyond the arc, and 84.9% from the free throw line.

The 25-year old competed in 50 games over two seasons at Georgetown University from 2018 to 2020, averaging 14.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.06 steals in 26.6 minutes per game. In the 2018-19 season, he topped all Big East freshmen in scoring and earned a spot on the Big East All-Freshman Team.

Mac McClung also played one season at Texas Tech University in 2020-21, participating in 29 games and averaging 15.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 30.2 minutes per game.

Javonte Smart also joining the Magic

Javonte Smart saw action in one game last season with Philadelphia. He also played and started in six games with Delaware in the G League, averaging 18.5 points, 4.7 assists, and 2.5 rebounds in 34.2 minutes per game. He also had a stint in Serbia with Crvena zvezda.

Smart, undrafted, has appeared in 18 regular season games—one as a starter—with the Milwaukee Bucks, Miami Heat, and 76ers, where he averages 2.8 points and 1.3 rebounds in 11.2 minutes per game. In the NBA G League, he has played 63 regular season games, starting 43 with Sioux Falls, Birmingham, and Delaware. There, he averages 17.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.25 steals in 32.6 minutes per game, shooting 81.4% from the free throw line.

During three seasons at Louisiana State University from 2018 to 2021, Smart played in 93 games, starting 76 of them, and averaged 13.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.20 steals in 33.0 minutes per game. In the 2020-21 season, he earned a spot on the All-SEC Second Team.

Ethan Thompson getting another shot at the NBA

Ethan Thompson played in 33 games last season with Mexico City in the NBA G League, starting all of them and averaging 22.8 points, 5.1 assists, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.45 steals in 37.2 minutes per game. For his efforts, he was named to the 2023-24 All-NBA G League Third Team.

Thompson, also undrafted, has played in 96 regular season games in the NBA G League—87 as a starter—with Windy City and Mexico City. He averages 16.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.26 steals in 32.7 minutes per game, while shooting 84.9% from the free throw line.

Additionally, Orlando has waived guard Myron Gardner and forward Tre Scott, who were both signed by the Magic on September 11.

Under fourth-year coach Jamahl Mosley, Orlando will kick off training camp on October 1 at AdventHealth Training Center.