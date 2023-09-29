The Orlando Magic are one of the more intriguing teams this coming NBA season in that they can take a step in either direction. They can either and make a push for a play-in spot, or they can sink in the opposite direction and once again finish in the lottery. They have plenty of young talent on the roster. The only problem is a bunch of them play the same position or they haven't developed quite as quickly as the Magic would have hoped. In any case, it's going to be an interesting season for them. The Magic added to the roster this week with the signing of former first round pick DJ Wilson to an Exhibit 10 contract as per Jason Beede of The Orlando Sentinel

News: The #Magic are finalizing an agreement with DJ Wilson for an Exhibit 10 contract for training camp, league sources told the @orlandosentinel. He spent the summer league with Orlando after the G League affiliate Osceola Magic acquired him in February. — Jason Beede (@therealBeede) September 28, 2023

Although DJ Wilson was signed to an Exhibit 10 contract, he is not eligible for a two-way roster spot with the Magic. He has more than four years of NBA experience. The Magic have one open two-way contract spot heading into training camp. The Magic also have a full roster which means Wilson is most likely headed to the G League with the Osceola Magic after camp.

Wilson last played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season when he appeared in four games, including one start with the Toronto Raptors. He was originally drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. He played for the Bucks for three and a half seasons before being traded to the Houston Rockets.