At this point of the preseason, most NBA teams already have their rosters set for the start of the regular season. There may be some shuffling here and there but for the most part most teams know who they're going to bring in to the regular season. A few teams though might make some minor moves depending on what players are still available. The Orlando Magic were one of those teams who made a relatively small move this week. The Magic added former Ivy League star Miye Oni to their roster on an Exhibit 10 contract as per Jason Beede of The Orlando Sentinel.

The Magic currently have 15 standard contracts on their roster and so Miye Oni is likely headed for the G League being on an Exhibit 10 contract. The Magic waived former first round pick D.J Wilson in order to add Oni to their roster.

Oni was a second round draft pick having been selected with the No. 58 overall pick by the Utah Jazz in 2019 NBA Draft. Oni played two and a half seasons for the Jazz before they traded him to the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2021-22 season. He was waived by the Thunder. He ended up signing a 10-day contract with the New Orleans Pelicans that season and that was the last he appeared in the NBA.

Oni was a star at Yale during his college career and was named the Ivy League Player of the Year in 2019. He holds NBA career averages of 1.8 points per game, 1.4 rebounds and 0.5 assists.