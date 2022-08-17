Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero won’t have to wait for long to get his first shot at revenge on Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the Magic will play the Hawks on October 21, just a few days after the 2022-23 season opens. It will be the first meeting between Banchero and Murray ever since their highly publicized beef this offseason.

Atlanta Hawks will host the Orlando Magic on Oct. 21, which will highlight the first meeting between star guard Dejounte Murray and the No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero, league sources tell @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 16, 2022

For those not in the know, Paolo Banchero and Dejounte Murray got into a heated argument during the Zeke-End basketball tournament, with their beef extending to social media. After Murray gave the rook the ultimate disrespect during the showdown, they went on to trade jabs at each other on Instagram.

Banchero fired a warning shot at Murray after the incident, saying that he better face him one-on-one next time instead of doubling him. Meanwhile, the Hawks star said he “lost all respect” for the Magic rookie and reminded him to stay humble.

“Don’t get on this internet saying nothing. You changed from the humble kid you always was and I stand on real shit boy and YOU KNOW!!!!!!!! You made it and changed, and I lost all respect!!” Murray wrote. “Stay humble. This life you in now is REAL and ain’t no joke!!! I STILL WANNA SEE YOU WIN cause that’s WHO I AM!!!”

The Magic-Hawks meeting is definitely promising, thanks to the feud between the two. Banchero, however, will have to prepare for an unwelcoming atmosphere when they visit Atlanta.