The Cleveland Cavaliers have listed literally their entire starting five — and more — on the injury report ahead of Thursday’s showdown against the Orlando Magic. Not to be outdone, the Magic have decided to give their key players the night off as well, with rookie sensation Paolo Banchero headlining Orlando’s extensive injury report for Thursday’s game.

Paolo Banchero injury status vs. Cavs

Unfortunately for Magic fans, they won’t see Banchero on the court on Thursday night. This is after the 20-year-old was ruled out due to back tightness. The injury does not sound serious at all, and it seems like Orlando just wants to give their prized youngster the night off, given how they no longer have anything to play for this season anyway.

A clear testament to this fact is how the Magic have also listed the rest of their starters on the injury report. Markelle Fultz, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, and Wendell Carter Jr. all won’t suit up as well against the Cavs either. I guess Orlando has decided to match the Cavs’ decision to sit their entire starting lineup as well. Needless to say, the second unit of both teams will be logging some heavy minutes tonight.

Paolo Banchero has had a tremendous debut campaign for the Magic. He has averaged 20.0 points on 42.7 percent shooting, to go along with 6.9 rebounds, and 3.7 assists, while also connecting on 1.2 triples per game. The Magic youngster is heavily favored to bring home the Rookie of the Year award this season, with the Indiana Pacers’ Bennedict Mathurin a distant second in the race.