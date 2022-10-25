Paolo Banchero’s serious message as Magic become only winless East team

While Paolo Banchero is staying patient to get his first career win as a pro with the Orlando Magic, he admits some things have to change if they want to get that elusive W.

The Magic are now 0-4 on the season and remain the only winless team in the East after dropping Monday’s game against the New York Knicks. They started pretty solidly and were competing up until the end of the first half, but a 31-23 third quarter allowed New York to pull away for good.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Banchero admitted that they have to play with more urgency if they are to break their slump. He also warned his teammates not to be complacent and simply hope they’ll be lucky because they have to earn every win.

“It’s a process. We’ve got 78 more, so we’ve just to got come with a higher level of focus, higher level of urgency. We play again Wednesday, so look to get that first win and move on with it, but it’s not going to be easy. No team is going to hand us a win, so got to go get it,” Banchero said, per Brian Mahoney of Associated Press.

For what it’s worth, though, the news haven’t all been negative for the Magic despite their rather poor start. Paolo Banchero himself has been a bright spot for the squad and continues to raise hopes of a better future for Orlando.

Against the Knicks, the no. 1 overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft scored 21 points and had four rebounds and two assists. With that, he became just the seventh rookie to score at least 20 points in each of his first four career games. Even LeBron James wasn’t able to do that.

Here’s to hoping that Banchero and the Magic finally get their win, though. After all, the franchise wouldn’t want their future star to get so used to losing that it becomes part of their culture.