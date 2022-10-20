Paolo Banchero’s epic debut matches rare LeBron James rookie feat

The Orlando Magic lost in the NBA debut of Paolo Banchero, falling prey to the Detroit Pistons on the road Wednesday night, 113-109. However, Banchero still has a memorable game. In fact, he just became the first player since LeBron James to muster a stat sheet in his NBA debut that features at least 25 points, five rebounds, and five assists, according to StatMuse.

Paolo Banchero NBA debut: 27 PTS

9 REB

5 AST

2 BLK

11-18 FG First 25/5/5 debut since LeBron James. pic.twitter.com/hgEN1cgF4u — StatMuse (@statmuse) October 20, 2022

Paolo Banchero led all scorers in the game with 27 points to go along with nine rebounds, five assists, and two blocks in 35 minutes of action. He was efficient on offense, knocking down 11-of-18 shots, though he did not attempt a single 3-pointer. When LeBron James played his first regular-season NBA game way back in 2003 with the Cleveland Cavaliers, he posted 25 points, nine assists, six rebounds, and four steals in nearly 43 minutes of action in a loss to Peja Stojaković and the Sacramento Kings.

Over the last 30 years, Paolo Banchero is just the fourth player in that span to collect such a stat line in an NBA debut, according to Jason Kubatko.

“Paolo Banchero is just the fourth player in the last 30 seasons to record at least 20p/5r/5a in his NBA debut. He joins Grant Hill (1994-95), LeBron James (2003-04), and Michael Carter-Williams (2013-14).”

Despite the loss, the Magic are hoping that Paolo Banchero, the 2022 NBA Draft’s first overall pick, will be able to sustain his glowing form when they face off with Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks this coming Friday on the road. They should also address their turnover issues after losing the ball 18 times against Detroit.