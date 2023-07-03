Paolo Banchero of the Orlando Magic has been selected to play with Team USA this summer in the FIBA Basketball World Cup, and Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley was pumped up for Banchero to get this experience.

“I think it is such a great experience,” Jamahl Mosley said, via Cody Taylor of USA Today. “To be around that high level of players and to see where you are, to learn from some other great players throughout the league, it allows him to raise his level and, also, his ability to lead and speak and use his voice for the leadership in our locker room.”

The Magic selected Paolo Banchero with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft out of Duke. It was a surprise to many on draft day, as a ton of people expected the Magic to take Jabari Smith with that pick. Jabari Smith disappointed in his first season, but the Houston Rockets hope he improves under Ime Udoka's coaching.

Banchero averaged 20 points with 6.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists in his rookie year, according to Basketball Reference.

It will be interesting to see how he fares with Team USA at the FIBA Basketball World Cup this summer. As Mosley mentioned, this is an opportunity for him to play with the most talented roster he has ever been a part of. The role he will play on the team is unknown, but it speaks volumes to what is thought about Banchero after just one season in the NBA for him to be selected to the team.