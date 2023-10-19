The Orlando Magic haven't made the playoffs since the 2019-2020 season. With the roster the Magic have currently constructed, Patrick Beverley thinks it doesn't make sense they haven't made the postseason.

In ESPN's yearly top 100 list, Franz Wagner was listed at No. 52 while Paolo Banchero came in at No. 30. Beverley took offense to the rankings, jokingly saying ‘who?!' after both names were announced to him. To Beverley, it didn't make sense for the Magic to have two players ranked so high without any playoff success to back it up, via the PatBev Pod.

“You got two of the top 100 on your team – the Orlando Magic, you should be winning games,” Beverley said. “If you have two people under the top 50, you should be in the f***ing playoffs.”

While they didn't live up to Beverley's hype last season, the Magic did increase their win total from 22 to 34. Much of that was due to the play of Banchero and Wagner. They ranked first and second on the team respectively with 20 and 18.6 points per game. Both are seen as the focal point of Orlando's rebuild.

But they can't do it alone. The Magic are looking for big jumps from players such as Markelle Fultz, Wendell Carter Jr. and Jalen Suggs. Furthermore, Orlando brought in two top-10 draft picks in Anthony Black and Jett Howard.

While the Magic have talent, Patrick Beverley wants to see it turn into actual results. There's plenty of hype surrounding Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and the entire Orlando squad. But if it doesn't result in a playoff appearance, it'll all be smoke and mirrors for Beverley.